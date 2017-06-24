How To Wear a Jacket in the Summer, According to the Internet

How many times have you woken up in your non-central-AC apartment, proceeded to take a cold shoulder, picked out a tiny dress to combat the 96-degree temps outside, and stood in front of your window unit for some brief solace—only to end up freezing at your desk for nine straight hours? When you’re dying of heat and humidity, it’s pretty typically to think you’ll never not feel overheated and sticky again, but grabbing a jacket on your way out doesn’t have to mean you’re stuck wearing it while you wait for the subway.

But you don’t have to stuff it in your bag, either: Instead, make your jacket look like an intentional part of your outfit, rather than something you’re shlepping around until you get seated under the AC during dinner. For instance, if you’re wearing a crop top, grab a jacket that matches your pants or shorts for a chic summer suiting look, or tie your denim topper around an oversized sheath dress to give you some shape.

Ahead, we found 27 street style stars who perfectly demonstrate how to wear a jacket in the summer without sweating.