15 Non-Basic Ways to Wear Florals for Spring

In The Devils Wears Prada, fictional editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly drolly states, “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” And while there may be a lot of truth to her statement–designers ranging from Gucci to Giambattista Valli and Chanel are making the print feel cool again for Spring/Summer 2016. Particularly the former. Rendered in embroidery over tough leather jackets, or in the form of bright jumpsuits paired with geek chic eye glasses or berets, Gucci has completely revamped the idea of floral prints, and the street style circuit has been pretty quick to adopt the look too.

Curious how to wear them yourself? Start by choosing your style: whether you prefer a ditzy, small print or larger, abstract options, the secret is in the contrasts. For example, a vintage floral dress paired with the kind of punk platform boots that are all over the runway right now feels much more modern than a pretty pair of heels. Similarly, adding a bag or pair of shoes covered in the print to a monochromatic outfit breaks up to monotony of it all.

Above, click through our gallery to see 15 ways to reinterpret florals in your wardrobe.