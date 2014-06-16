StyleCaster
How to Wear Flats All Summer: 30 Outfits to Inspire You

Kristen Bousquet
This summer, most of us will be attending picnics, barbecues and a bunch other outdoor activities, which means comfort will be key. While it can be hard to figure out what exactly to wear to these types events, choosing the type of shoes you’re going to opt for can be easy.Ditch the heels, and grab comfortable, stylish flats.

Flat sandals, loafers, espadrilles, ballets, and other types of heel-less shoes are a must when it comes to the hot summer months—who wants to be teetering around on sky-high stilettos in 90 degrees?—even for swankier evening events, which can make you look like the coolest girl in the room.

There’s really a pair of flats for every party you’re invited to this summer, from a casual bonfire with friends to a rooftop dinner party, so we’ve rounded up 30 street style looks that incorporate killer flats.

 

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Fashion Mugging

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Alicia Fashionista

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Framboise Fashion

Photo: Amlul

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lee Oliveira

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Style Nanda

Photo: The Cherry Blossom Girl

Photo: Jag Lever

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Ready Two Wear 

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Fashion Mugging

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Refinery 29

Photo: Friend in Fashion

Photo: Lee Oliveira

Photo: City of Skirts

Photo: Pauline

