How to Wear Flats All Summer: 30 Outfits to Inspire You

This summer, most of us will be attending picnics, barbecues and a bunch other outdoor activities, which means comfort will be key. While it can be hard to figure out what exactly to wear to these types events, choosing the type of shoes you’re going to opt for can be easy.Ditch the heels, and grab comfortable, stylish flats.

Flat sandals, loafers, espadrilles, ballets, and other types of heel-less shoes are a must when it comes to the hot summer months—who wants to be teetering around on sky-high stilettos in 90 degrees?—even for swankier evening events, which can make you look like the coolest girl in the room.

There’s really a pair of flats for every party you’re invited to this summer, from a casual bonfire with friends to a rooftop dinner party, so we’ve rounded up 30 street style looks that incorporate killer flats.