StyleCaster
Share

30 Fashion Girls Who Make Flatforms Look Remarkably Chic

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Fashion Girls Who Make Flatforms Look Remarkably Chic

by
30 Fashion Girls Who Make Flatforms Look Remarkably Chic
30 Start slideshow

Every now and then there’s a fashion trend that comes along and intimidates stylish women everywhere (ahem, crop tops.) This season, that seemingly hard to wear trend is flatforms.

Like platforms, but with a uniform height across the sole, high flatform shoes can feel a little kitsch, chunky and crazy to the more minimalist and classic among us. Luckily, fashion bloggers are paving the way for Spring’s cool new shoe, inspiring easy ways to make the style chic.

MORE: 25 Stylish Spring Flats For Every Budget and Occasion

Here, we scoped out 30 fashion-savvy  outfits that make flatform sneakers and sandals look not just cool, but wearable. We guarantee you’ll want to elevate your shoe Spring game with flatforms after this.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Dressed for Dreams

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Nancy's Kloset

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Peace Loves Shea

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Peace Loves Shea

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Sandra Bendre

Photo: Dressed for Dreams

Photo: Thrift and Threads

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Song of Style

Next slideshow starts in 10s

You'll Flip For Club Monaco's Fall Line

You'll Flip For Club Monaco's Fall Line
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share