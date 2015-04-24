30 Fashion Girls Who Make Flatforms Look Remarkably Chic

Every now and then there’s a fashion trend that comes along and intimidates stylish women everywhere (ahem, crop tops.) This season, that seemingly hard to wear trend is flatforms.

Like platforms, but with a uniform height across the sole, high flatform shoes can feel a little kitsch, chunky and crazy to the more minimalist and classic among us. Luckily, fashion bloggers are paving the way for Spring’s cool new shoe, inspiring easy ways to make the style chic.

Here, we scoped out 30 fashion-savvy outfits that make flatform sneakers and sandals look not just cool, but wearable. We guarantee you’ll want to elevate your shoe Spring game with flatforms after this.