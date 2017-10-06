StyleCaster
How to Wear a Fanny Pack—and 15 Amazing Ones to Shop Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

Your cross-body purse called and said you guys are officially over—which means it’s time to get a fanny pack. That’s right, the retro fanny pack is BACK. Now, we know that some designers are trying to disguise fanny packs by giving them fancy names like belt bags, bum bags, and waist belts—but yep, they’re still fanny packs. They just got a seriously chic update.

Instead of the doofy nylon ones you associate with tourists or dads, we’re now seeing leather, embellishments, and various types of straps so you can wear it multiple ways—and much, much more. Whether you’re fully embracing your inner 90’s kid or still hesitate to kiss your cross-body goodbye, ahead we culled a handful of our favorite street style looks, plus 15 brand-new bags that your waist will be begging to wear.

So strap on, and take a look at these killer fanny packs for fall.

1 of 27
Rainbows and Fanny Packs
Photo: Getty Images
Put a Bow on It

Rihanna x Puma, $242; at YOOX

Mini Florals
Mini Florals

Fifteen Belt Bag, $30; at Herschel Supply Co.

The Accessory Party
Photo: Getty Images
Animal Kingdom

Marmont Animal Belt Bag, $1,890; at Gucci

The Bum Bag
Photo: Getty Images
Classics

Rag & Bone bag, $450; at Nordstrom

The New Office Briefcase
Photo: Getty Images
Moschino Madness

Moschino bag, $695; at Farfetch

The Statement Belt
Photo: Getty Images
Red Hot

Belt Bag, $1,100; at Gucci

Metal Embellishments
Photo: Getty Images
The Green Mini

Prada belt bag, $1,660; at Farfetch

Itty Bitty Yellow Fanny Pack

Simply Audree Kate

Photo: Simply Audree Kate
The 90's Bag

Kipling for UO, $39.99 (was $59); at Urban Outfitters

Daisies

Dickies bag, $20; at Urban Outfitters

Geometric
Photo: Getty Images
All Shapes and Sizes

Off-White bag, $1,120; at Net-a-Porter

Subtle Glitter Bag
Photo: Getty Images
The Minimalist

Furla bag, $298; at YOOX

Red Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
The Bandana Studded Bag

Rebecca Minkoff bag, $70.80 (was $118); at Nordstrom

White Details
Photo: Getty Images
The Tomboy

Seventeen Hip Pack, $29.99; at Herschel Supply Co. 

Logo Queen
Photo: Getty Images
The Saddle Bag

Theory bag, $500; at YOOX

Floral Fanny

Fanny pack, $15.90; at Forever 21

