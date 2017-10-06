How to Wear a Fanny Pack—and 15 Amazing Ones to Shop Now

Your cross-body purse called and said you guys are officially over—which means it’s time to get a fanny pack. That’s right, the retro fanny pack is BACK. Now, we know that some designers are trying to disguise fanny packs by giving them fancy names like belt bags, bum bags, and waist belts—but yep, they’re still fanny packs. They just got a seriously chic update.

Instead of the doofy nylon ones you associate with tourists or dads, we’re now seeing leather, embellishments, and various types of straps so you can wear it multiple ways—and much, much more. Whether you’re fully embracing your inner 90’s kid or still hesitate to kiss your cross-body goodbye, ahead we culled a handful of our favorite street style looks, plus 15 brand-new bags that your waist will be begging to wear.

So strap on, and take a look at these killer fanny packs for fall.