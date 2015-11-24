StyleCaster
How to Wear Ruffles Like a Fashion Girl—Not a Little Girl

When you think of frills, flounce, and ruffles, odds are you’re picturing yourself, age four, heading to a family event wearing a scratchy party dress covered in fluted layers. Or maybe you loved that dress but have since abandoned anything frilly because, well, Toddlers and Tiaras.

We’ve got news for you: The historically childlike detail has gotten a high-fashion makeover during the last couple of seasons, with top designers like Miu Miu, Marni, Marc Jacobs, Simone Rocha, and more showing pieces with exaggerated ruffles, voluminous frills, and structured flounce.

The trick to pulling off flounce and looking like an adult: Make the ruffle the focal point of your outfit, and make sure it’s dramatic and structured—a high-style signature—as opposed to a bunch of limp, half-assed frills, which can look cheap and indecisive.

Here, we’ve gathered 15 gorgeous ruffled pieces to shop now!

Ellery Delores Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Crepe Top, $990; at Net-A-Porter

 

Solace London Bandeau Top with Exaggerated Frill, $113; at ASOS

Ruffled Green Top, $94; at Pixie Market

Miu Miu Ruffled Leopard-Print Cotton-Faille Blouse, $1,185; at Net-A-Porter

Oh My Love Jail House Rock Off-the-Shoulder Top, $68; at Nasty Gal

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Poplin-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey Top, $229; at Net-A-Porter

Mary Katrantzou Ruffle Necklace, $168; at Farfetch 

DKNY Ruffled Guipure Lace Mini Dress, $221; at Net-A-Porter

ASOS Denim Mini Skirt with Ruffle Hem in Mid-Wash Blue, $51; at ASOS

C/MEO Collective Four Shadows Playsuit, $200; at Fashion Bnkr

Marni Ruffle Top, $680; at Farfetch

Simone Rocha x J Brand Ruffle Detail Trousers, $269; at Farfetch

Highway to Bell Embroidered Dress, $54.60; at Nasty Gal

Milk It Vintage Military Shirt with Frill Sleeves, $54; at ASOS

Ruffled Dress, $69.99; at H&M

