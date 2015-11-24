How to Wear Ruffles Like a Fashion Girl—Not a Little Girl

When you think of frills, flounce, and ruffles, odds are you’re picturing yourself, age four, heading to a family event wearing a scratchy party dress covered in fluted layers. Or maybe you loved that dress but have since abandoned anything frilly because, well, Toddlers and Tiaras.

We’ve got news for you: The historically childlike detail has gotten a high-fashion makeover during the last couple of seasons, with top designers like Miu Miu, Marni, Marc Jacobs, Simone Rocha, and more showing pieces with exaggerated ruffles, voluminous frills, and structured flounce.

The trick to pulling off flounce and looking like an adult: Make the ruffle the focal point of your outfit, and make sure it’s dramatic and structured—a high-style signature—as opposed to a bunch of limp, half-assed frills, which can look cheap and indecisive.

Here, we’ve gathered 15 gorgeous ruffled pieces to shop now!