25 Foolproof Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket This Season

With the possible exception of our beloved leather motos, denim jackets are the #1 staple of our fall outerwear wardrobes. There’s a reason its list of famous fans has included everyone from Elvis Presley to Madonna to Jane Birkin—there’s really no wrong way to wear it.
MORE: The Top 10 Trends from New York Fashion Week
You can embrace the Canadian tuxedo (go on, we dare ya), dress down a flashy metallic skirt, give a bit of edge to a frilly white lace dress, or top off of-the-moment pieces with a classic touch. And while you can get buy with just one trusty jacket, we’re partial to building a complete wardrobe: cropped, oversized, light-wash, dark-wash, and covered in pins and patches.
Because really, the question shouldn’t be “How can you wear a denim jacket?” but “How can’t you?”
MORE: 10 Times Celebs Wore Affordable Clothes—and How to Cop Their Style
Ahead, see 25 outfit ideas from some of our favorite bloggers, models, and fashion folk.