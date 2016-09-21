25 Foolproof Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket This Season

With the possible exception of our beloved leather motos, denim jackets are the #1 staple of our fall outerwear wardrobes. There’s a reason its list of famous fans has included everyone from Elvis Presley to Madonna to Jane Birkin—there’s really no wrong way to wear it.

You can embrace the Canadian tuxedo (go on, we dare ya), dress down a flashy metallic skirt, give a bit of edge to a frilly white lace dress, or top off of-the-moment pieces with a classic touch. And while you can get buy with just one trusty jacket, we’re partial to building a complete wardrobe: cropped, oversized, light-wash, dark-wash, and covered in pins and patches.

Because really, the question shouldn’t be “How can you wear a denim jacket?” but “How can’t you?”

Ahead, see 25 outfit ideas from some of our favorite bloggers, models, and fashion folk.