30 Ways to Wear a Crop Top

Still wondering how to wear a crop top, despite their ubiquity for the past few seasons? Don’t worry, no shame in that. Unless you’re, say, Kendall Jenner, they can be relatively daunting to style.

First, you want to decide how bare you’re willing to go—fully covered-up, a sliver of skin, or maximum midsection exposure. Then, plan accordingly: If you’ve found a skimpy bra top that you love, but are skittish about wearing it outdoors, try layering it under a button-down and revealing as much or as little as you want over the course of the day, depending on how much you’re feelin’ yourself at any given moment. If you’re gravitating towards boxier styles, try them with a midi skirt for a more feminine look, or low-slung pants for a (very on trend) ’90s hip-hop vibe.

Ahead, you’ll find 30 outfit ideas to inspire you this spring.

1 of 30
Photo: ImaxTree

Aleali May

Photo: ImaxTree

Spicy Mayo

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

GabiFresh

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: ImaxTree

Cracked China Cup

Camila Carril

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images

Viva Luxury

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Yuyu Fashion Book

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: ImaxTree

