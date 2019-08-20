Street Style Takes on How to Wear a Corset During Daylight

Scroll To See More Images

Throughout history, the corset has played many roles. Back in Shakespeare’s era, it was used as an undergarment for women, pushing up their chests to the high heavens and tightening up their waists; and later, the corset became a lingerie staple for those trying to spice it up in the boudoir. Most recently, though, this undergarment has come out of the bedroom and into the daylight, and if you’ve been looking for ideas on how to wear corsets with everyday garb, I’ve got you. Whether you pair the lingerie-inspired piece with jeans or a skirt, you can’t go wrong. The corset is here to shake things up the everyone’s wardrobe—and add a little sex appeal as well.

Even if you prefer not to bare all to the world, there are still so many sexy (and, surprisingly, sophisticated) ways to look amazing in a corset. Not only can you don the classic full corset as a top, but you can also use a half corset as a belt with dresses already in your closet. Throw on a corset over your favorite button down or wear it alone if you’re feeling like leaving less to the imagination. Wear a corset belt around your newest maxi dress or paired with a sweater for fall. However you style a corset, you’re sure to look amazing—and effortlessly chic.

To give you some major corset outfit inspiration, I rounded up 29 street style looks featuring the garment. Don’t be afraid to spice things up by adding a corset to an outfit you already love! These street-style approved corset outfits are here to show you that there’s no wrong way to style a corset this summer (or any season, really).

1. Paired with high-waisted jeans, a beret & heels

2. Go completely nude (in color, that is)

3. Pair a statement corset with a neutral dress

4. Wear a white corset over a white button down

5. Pair a corset with a slip midi skirt

6. Wear a black corset with a sheer jacket and loose denim

7. Pair a corset belt with houndstooth

8. Rock a corset under a neon suit

9. Slip a corset on over your favorite blouse

10. Wear a corset with a blazer and trousers for a sleek look

11. Pair a wild statement corset with a statement jacket & fun pants

12. Go monochrome

13. Pair a corset with a tulle skirt

14. Rock a beaded corset with a black blazer

15. Pair a sheer corset with a white button down

16. Wear a neutral corset with a wrap skirt

17. Rock a sheer corset with a velvety suit

18. Match your corset to your suiting

19. Pair a black corset with with a dramatic blue suit

20. Wear a neutral corset with a brightly colored trouser

21. Rock a patchwork corset belt

22. Let your colorful corset be the pop of color in your outfit

23. Add a black corset belt to a white dress

24. Layer a leather corset over a lacy maxi dress

25. Rock a plaid corset belt with a green frock