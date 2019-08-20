Street Style Takes on How to Wear a Corset During Daylight

Throughout history, the corset has played many roles. Back in Shakespeare’s era, it was used as an undergarment for women, pushing up their chests to the high heavens and tightening up their waists; and later, the corset became a lingerie staple for those trying to spice it up in the boudoir. Most recently, though, this undergarment has come out of the bedroom and into the daylight, and if you’ve been looking for ideas on how to wear corsets with everyday garb, I’ve got you. Whether you pair the lingerie-inspired piece with jeans or a skirt, you can’t go wrong. The corset is here to shake things up the everyone’s wardrobe—and add a little sex appeal as well.
Even if you prefer not to bare all to the world, there are still so many sexy (and, surprisingly, sophisticated) ways to look amazing in a corset. Not only can you don the classic full corset as a top, but you can also use a half corset as a belt with dresses already in your closet. Throw on a corset over your favorite button down or wear it alone if you’re feeling like leaving less to the imagination. Wear a corset belt around your newest maxi dress or paired with a sweater for fall. However you style a corset, you’re sure to look amazing—and effortlessly chic.
To give you some major corset outfit inspiration, I rounded up 29 street style looks featuring the garment. Don’t be afraid to spice things up by adding a corset to an outfit you already love! These street-style approved corset outfits are here to show you that there’s no wrong way to style a corset this summer (or any season, really).
Mediapunch/Shutterstock.
1. Paired with high-waisted jeans, a beret & heels
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock.
2. Go completely nude (in color, that is)
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock.
3. Pair a statement corset with a neutral dress
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.
4. Wear a white corset over a white button down
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.
5. Pair a corset with a slip midi skirt
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock.
6. Wear a black corset with a sheer jacket and loose denim
Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.
7. Pair a corset belt with houndstooth
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock.
8. Rock a corset under a neon suit
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.
9. Slip a corset on over your favorite blouse
Stewart Cook/Sony Pictures/Shutterstock.
10. Wear a corset with a blazer and trousers for a sleek look
Palace Lee/Shutterstock.
11. Pair a wild statement corset with a statement jacket & fun pants
Broadimage/Shutterstock.
12. Go monochrome
James Gourley/BAFTA/Shutterstock.
13. Pair a corset with a tulle skirt
Broadimage/Shutterstock.
14. Rock a beaded corset with a black blazer
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock.
15. Pair a sheer corset with a white button down
Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock.
16. Wear a neutral corset with a wrap skirt
James Shaw/Shutterstock.
17. Rock a sheer corset with a velvety suit
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
18. Match your corset to your suiting
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.
19. Pair a black corset with with a dramatic blue suit
Can Nguyen/Shutterstock.
20. Wear a neutral corset with a brightly colored trouser
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock.
21. Rock a patchwork corset belt
Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock.
22. Let your colorful corset be the pop of color in your outfit