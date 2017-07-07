35 Stylish Ways to Wear a Pair of Converse Sneakers

Ah, Converse. They’ve been around forever (since 1917, to be exact), and it’s safe to say at this point that they’re pretty much never going to go out of style—so how come it’s still so hard to figure out exactly what to wear with our trusty pairs of Converse?

Well, my friends, it doesn’t have to be so hard. The shoe is super versatile and has been successfully worn by rappers, punks, basketball players, rebels, grunge-sters, and fashion lovers. They’re one of the few sneakers styles that look just as rad when they’re brand new or have years of wear and tear, and just as cool on you, your dad, and your grandpa.

Good ol’ Chuck Taylors look killer with jeans and other casual gear, but they also look amazing with dressy pieces, too. To prove just how versatile they are, we’ve rounded up 35 outfits that serve as a guide on how to wear Converse—even the high top variety.

Updated on 7/7/2017