25 Street Style Stars Model Exactly How to Wear Combat Boots for Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Citizen Couture/Getty Images

The ’90s are officially back, and we’re thrilled because there’s nothing greater in life than wearing a pair of combat boots in the fall. They’re warm, they’re comfy, and they just look so cool. If you can think of something more appropriate to put on our feet for autumn, let us know.

MORE: 21 Pairs of Red Boots That Tap Into a Major Fall Street Style Trend

Keep in mind, Céline started the combat boot revival when Phoebe Philo sent Doc Marten-style combats down the runway for Fall 2014—so this is not a brand new trend that will go out by next season. It seems Docs are even enjoying a new, fashion-foward customer who are finding new ways to wear them that aren’t only rooted in punk, rock, or grunge.

Here, we’ve highlighted 25 cool ways to style your combat boots for fall!

Originally posted September 2014. Updated October 2017.

 

Pin it! How to Wear Combat Boots for Fall | StyleCaster
How to Wear Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Yvonna Groom/StyleCaster
How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Citizen Couture/Getty Images

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Nany's Klozet

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Quality Rivets

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Babes in Velvet

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Dulceida

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: The Style Alien

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: The Blonde Salad

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Stone Fox Style

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Bartabac Mode

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Babes in Velvet

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

 

Photo: Picasa
How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: The Native Fox

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Moderosa

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: The Marcy Stop

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Style Scrapbook

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Gabi Fresh

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Turn It Inside Out

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Beat Boxx Betty

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Kela's Kloset

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: The Little Magpie

 

How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Blake Von D

 

Photo: Moderosa

Photo: How to Style Combat Boots for Fall
How to Style Combat Boots for Fall

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

