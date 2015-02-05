20 Outfits That’ll Make You Want Colored Converse Sneakers

We’re going to take an educated guess and bet you’ve got a pair of Converse sneakers in your closet (if they aren’t already on your feet.) Even if you don’t, it’s safe to assume you’ve owned a pair at one time or another. And while the classics—white, black, and navy—will never go out of style, why not pick up a pair in a vibrant color next time around?

Basic Converse have been around for longer than we’ve been alive—since 1908 to be exact—and since then, they’ve transcended “types,” having shown up on rappers, punks, basketball players, rebels, grunge-sters, and fashion lovers. They’re one of the few sneakers styles that look just as rad when they’re brand new or have years of wear and tear, and just as cool on you, your dad, and your grandpa.

But lately, we’ve been noticing a big trend of street style stars and bloggers taking advantage of the rainbow of colors the brand ha made available, like red, pink, mint green, and yellow.

To prove just how rad a bright pair of Chuck Taylors can be, we’ve rounded up 20 ways to style them.

Click through the gallery, and let us know what color you’re panning on scooping this season!