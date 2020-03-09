Coach Created a Fashion Sneaker You’ll Want to Wear All Day, Every Day

The fashion world loves a trend—an it-bag, a new silhouette, a color of the year—but it loves an essential even more. What catapults an item into style staple territory? Beyond being eye-catching, it also has to be versatile, practical, and, above all, hardworking. With those qualifiers in mind, it’s no surprise that the sneaker has quickly claimed a spot as a must, moving from gym-only status to something that’s ready to be mixed in with workwear, night-out looks, and everything in between.

Fashion houses have been steadily adding sneakers to their lineups, but there’s a Goldilocks syndrome at play: those are too chunky, these are too sporty, these look like Dad shoes, and so on. Coach, however, nailed it with its new Citysole collection, perfecting the design of a fashion sneaker that’s got personality, yet doesn’t overpower.

Here, four distinct ways to wear what’s sure to be your new favorite pair.

If you’re going to work, but still want to show personality:

Understanding some jobs will never let you get away with a sneaker, plenty will—so long as you style it right. A pair of sneakers modernizes suiting or trousers with a youthful spark, making them a startlingly effective styling tool if tailored basics can feel too stuffy for your place of work.

Optic white tends to be the go-to for office kicks, but the warm creamy “Chalk” color of Coach’s Citysole Court might be even better. The hue doesn’t create as much stark contrast—a plus if you’d prefer coworkers not necessarily notice you’re wearing sneakers on a Monday.

If you’re going out for dinner, but might end up dancing for hours afterward:

The idea of heels as required weekend attire (fortunately) faded out in the aughts, and now nothing feels quite as dated as seeing a pair of spindly stilettos at the bar. Sneakers have moved so fully into the wear anywhere, anytime category that some of the coolest right-now Saturday night looks include a pair.

Make them your after-dark statement accessory via a bold print. Tiger stripes are the preferred animal print of fashion insiders and, no surprise, work beautifully on sneakers too.

If you’re meeting friends for a long lunch:

When getting dressed for a gabfest with the soul-squad who sustains you, you want comfortable, true-to-you pieces they’ll appreciate. The type of friends who will spend three hours dissecting work and life with you over drinks know you—and your personal style.

Beyond the obvious pros of wearing chic sneaks—you’re ready if things go spur-of-the-moment after—they make almost anything in your closet feel suited for Saturday afternoon. Have a work dress you’ve been into lately? It’s weekend-appropriate with a cool pair of sneakers.

If you’re in to-do tackling mode:

Some weekend days are for fun, and some are for getting stuff done. If you’ve got the latter on tap, there’s no reason to suffer through a dreary outfit too. Make yourself feel better about all the errand running and grocery shopping by reaching for a getup you genuinely like (and wouldn’t mind being caught out in because, irony). Preferably one that lets you get dressed in one step.

The inherent sporty-chic vibe of a cute sweatshirt, your favorite worn-in jeans and a trench makes sneakers the natural shoe choice; the Citysole Runner’s curvaceous sole and color-blocking will make it apparent you didn’t just dash out of the gym.

This post was created by STYLECASTER for Coach.