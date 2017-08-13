Of all the wonderful things to come from Canada (including peanut butter, Keanu Reeves, and, you know, Nickelback), one of its greatest gifts to the universe is the Canadian tuxedo. Apparently, the term comes from Bing Crosby, who was once denied entry into a Canadian hotel for wearing blue jeans, which prompted Levi’s to create a denim tuxedo to qualify as formal wear. Personally, I thought it was invented by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (below), so I guess it depends on who you ask. Whatever the case may be, denim on top, denim on bottom is now known as the Canadian tux, though some call it the Texas tuxedo.

Some 70 or so years later, the look is alive and well–and if the fall 2017 runways (Calvin Klein, Dior, and Y/Project to name a few) are any indication, it’s not going to spin the drain anytime soon. Ahead, see 13 ways to wear a Canadian tuxedo the modern way.