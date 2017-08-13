StyleCaster
Share

13 Ways to Wear a Canadian Tuxedo

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Ways to Wear a Canadian Tuxedo

Christina Grasso
by
13 Ways to Wear a Canadian Tuxedo
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Of all the wonderful things to come from Canada (including peanut butter, Keanu Reeves, and, you know, Nickelback), one of its greatest gifts to the universe is the Canadian tuxedo. Apparently, the term comes from Bing Crosby, who was once denied entry into a Canadian hotel for wearing blue jeans, which prompted Levi’s to create a denim tuxedo to qualify as formal wear. Personally, I thought it was invented by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (below), so I guess it depends on who you ask. Whatever the case may be, denim on top, denim on bottom is now known as the Canadian tux, though some call it the Texas tuxedo.

canadian tuxedo 13 Ways to Wear a Canadian Tuxedo

Photo: Getty

MORE: How to Actually Move to Canada

Some 70 or so years later, the look is alive and well–and if the fall 2017 runways (Calvin Klein, Dior, and Y/Project to name a few) are any indication, it’s not going to spin the drain anytime soon. Ahead, see 13 ways to wear a Canadian tuxedo the modern way.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Charli Howard
Charli Howard
Photo: instagram
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty
Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg
Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg
Photo: instagram / @nicolettemason
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty
Jenny Albright
Jenny Albright
Photo: instagram / @jennyalbright
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: instagram / @yarashahidi
Kate King
Kate King
Photo: instagram / @katekingx
TK Wonder
TK Wonder
Photo: instagram / @tk_wonder
Clementine Desseaux
Clementine Desseaux
Photo: instagram / @bonjourclem
Nikki Ogunnaike
Nikki Ogunnaike
Photo: instagram / @nikkiogun
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Celebrities You Forgot Used to Be BFFs

20 Celebrities You Forgot Used to Be BFFs
  • Charli Howard
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg
  • Lily Collins
  • Jenny Albright
  • Yara Shahidi
  • Kate King
  • TK Wonder
  • Clementine Desseaux
  • Nikki Ogunnaike
  • Bella Hadid
  • Winnie Harlow
  • Kiernan Shipka
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share