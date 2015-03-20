StyleCaster
40 Ways to Wear Camo Like a Fashion Girl

If camo prints automatically make you think of military men, we’ve got 40 incredible outfits that will change your mind—guaranteed.

The fashion blogger and street style pack are dusting off their cute camo pieces and reinventing them, resulting in outfit inspiration that will last you all season. There’s a lot to like about the trend: A camo jacket adds a tough-girl touch to flirty dresses, while camo trainers are a cool departure from classic sneakers. Even the most traditionally feminine styles—like  clutches, heels, or skirts—look cooler when given the camo print treatment.

From camo jackets and rompers to accessories splashed in the print, here are 40 ways to wear the print like a fashion girl right now.

1 of 40

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Super Muse

Photo: Heliely B

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stella Wants to Die

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: A House in the Hills

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: This Time Tomorrow

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: So Much to Smile About

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Hello Fashion Blogger

