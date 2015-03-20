40 Ways to Wear Camo Like a Fashion Girl

If camo prints automatically make you think of military men, we’ve got 40 incredible outfits that will change your mind—guaranteed.

The fashion blogger and street style pack are dusting off their cute camo pieces and reinventing them, resulting in outfit inspiration that will last you all season. There’s a lot to like about the trend: A camo jacket adds a tough-girl touch to flirty dresses, while camo trainers are a cool departure from classic sneakers. Even the most traditionally feminine styles—like clutches, heels, or skirts—look cooler when given the camo print treatment.

From camo jackets and rompers to accessories splashed in the print, here are 40 ways to wear the print like a fashion girl right now.