30 New Ways to Wear a Boring Button-Down Shirt

It’s one of those pieces that we all have hanging in our closet. It’s usually paired with something that you’ll wear to work or anywhere that you want to appear more professional. It seems like a fairly basic piece, but in reality, it can be styled in countless creative ways. Ladies, it’s the solid—some may say boring—button-down shirt.

When most of us think button-down, we think of plain white versions, but the tailored staple come in so many of different colors, lengths and materials. No matter what type of button-down you have in your closet, there are more ways to style it than you probably know what to do with, whether you’re headed out for a night on the town or planning a lazy summer day of errands or hanging out in the park.

In the interest of breaking away from the somewhat hackneyed fashion rule that advises women to pair their button-down with a black pencil skirt or a pair of skinny jeans, we’ve gathered 30 street style looks from our favorite photographers and fashion bloggers that prove it really can go with anything.

 

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: We The People Style

Photo: What's Trend

Photo: Janice Thi Tran

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: City of Skirts

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Portable Package

Photo: Bethany Struble

Photo: Kayture

Photo: James Chardon

Photo: The Northern Light

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

