StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Wear Bright White Sneakers Without Looking Like a Tourist

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Wear Bright White Sneakers Without Looking Like a Tourist

Kristen Bousquet
by
13 Shares
25 Ways to Wear Bright White Sneakers Without Looking Like a Tourist
25 Start slideshow

It might be a stereotype, but there’s definitely some truth to the idea that you can always tell an American tourist by their gleaming white sneakers. Of course, stark-white kicks are also having a big fashion moment, so it’s key to understand how to style them in modern ways.

MORE: 25 Stylish Ways to Wear a Pair of Converse Sneakers

Whether it’s pairing them with a simple yet chic and sophisticated gray jacket and slick white jeans or with a casual pair of distressed denim jeans and a striped shirt, there are a ton of ways to style a pair of white sneakers without looking, well, like a typical tourist.

MORE: 20 Ways to Wear Adidas Sneakers Like a Street Style Star

Click through the slideshow and get your white sneakers out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Daria Daria

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Lovely by Lucy

Photo: Alex's Closet

Photo: Fashion and Style

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Queen of Jetlags

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Style by Marie

Photo: Meijia S

Photo: Si Freak Si Chic

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: In My Dreams

Photo: The Day Dreamings

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: Fashion Hoax

Photo: Bittersweet Colours

Photo: Si Freak Si Chic

Photo: Different Colors and Different Styles

Photo: Kitteh's Cupcakes

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Modern Legacy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Looking for a New Hairstyle for the New Year?

Looking for a New Hairstyle for the New Year?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share