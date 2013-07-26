10 Cool Ways To Wear Boyfriend Jeans This Summer

When it’s scorching hot out, one tends to favor breezy items, which is precisely why boyfriend jeans — with their slouchy fit, are the perfect go-to denim for summer. What’s more, they often come with plenty of rips, to ensure you stay cool — while looking even cooler.
Unlike when they first took the sartorial sphere by storm a few years ago, today’s boyfriend jeans come in a plethora of washes, lengths, and varying levels of bagginess, ensuring there’s a pair for every gal. Perhaps the best part about this borrowed-from-the-boys favorite, is how they can instantly transform the entire vibe of an outfit.
For instance, a printed silk blouse and stilettos look great with skinny jeans, but when you throw on a pair of boyfriend jeans, suddenly your entire outfit has a masculine sensibility that’s arguably more modern, and definitely less predictable. And because the denim style makes such a strong statement by virtue of its fit, you don’t have to give the rest of your outfit that much thought, and can look totally pulled-together in a simple white t-shirt.
For evening, the juxtaposition of slouchy pants with feminine heels looks rad (cuff your jeans to better display your shoes) and finally, add some statement jewelry to finish things off. We’ve highlighted 10 stylish ways to wear your boyfriend jeans this summer!
MORE ON STYLECASTER:
4 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Grey Sweatshirt This Spring
21 Stylish Ways To Wear A White T-Shirt This Summer
10 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Rubber Rain Boots This Spring
One of the season's hottest items: the crop top, looks edgy when paired with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans. The light wash is also super on-trend.
Photo via Chictopia
There's something inexplicably sexy about this head-to-toe borrowed from your boyfriend look. The key is to ensure either your jeans or your t-shirt aren't overly loose.
Photo via Classisinternal
Adding a tailored blazer and streamlined heels is an instant way to look pulled-together in boyfriend jeans without a hint of try-to-hard.
Photo via Devon Rachel
A silk polka-dot blouse lends ripped boyfriend jeans an air of femininity, while the half-tuck and leopard belt keep the outfit from looking too proper.
Photo via Sincerely Jules
Boyfriend jeans are a statement in their own right, so often you can simply toss on a white tee and be good to go. Of course, rad accessories like these orange Jimmy Choo sandals and a colorful statement necklace elevate the outfit to the next level.
Photo via Style Pantry
A leather moto jacket teamed with ultra distressed boyfriend jeans is the epitome of biker chic. Since different textures and volumes are at play here, our advice is to stick to a clean color palette.
Photo via They All Hate Us
A girly peplum with a sweat-heart neckline and red pumps can easily look too sweet, but when worn with ripped boyfriend jeans in a contrasting light wash, this outfit is anything but predictable.
Photo via Tuula Vintage
What's cool about this ensemble is how the colors seemingly blend into one, as well as the combination of lady-like accessories with slightly slouchy jeans and a relaxed blouse.
Photo via We Wore What
For a laid back night, a cropped sweater in a boxy silhouette, worn with heels and cuffed boyfriend jeans is decidedly cool.
Photo via They All Hate Us
Boyfriend jeans are great when going the denim on denim route because their masculine fit is a full-proof way to avoid looking too preppy.
Photo via Wendy's Lookbook