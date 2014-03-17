6 Ways to Wear Booties This Spring

As we’ve seen, the question of how to wear your winter clothes in the springtime can be a tough nut to crack. With clothing, it seems simple enough—combining winter staples like sweaters and jackets with spring-friendly prints and colors. With shoes, it’s a whole different story. Are you supposed to abandon your boots the second spring starts in favor of warm-weather favorites like ballet flats and sandals, even if the weather isn’t that warm? In a word, no.

That’s why booties are pretty much the perfect solution. Unlike their knee-high, fur-lined, snow-ready cousins, booties take up relatively little real estate on your body, making them more apt to work as part of a warm-weather ensemble. And when you also factor in that booties can also be open-toed, it’s a double-whammy of sartorial, spring savvy.

Click through the gallery above to see six totally wearable ways to pull off booties in the spring. Your shoe budget will thank us!

All Photos: ImaxTree