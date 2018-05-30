StyleCaster
51 Outfits That Show Exactly How to Wear Black in the Summer

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Plenty of us love wearing black—some of us year-round. And just because we’re in the throes of summer doesn’t mean you have to ditch every single piece of black clothing from your wardrobe and pack them away for the next three months. But before you pull out your go-to black jeans, dresses, tops, and accessories, there are a couple rules to wearing back in the summer.

For starters, styling: Are you really going to wear a black leather jacket and black tights at 2 p.m. on a sunny day in June? Probably not; it’d likely look wildly out of place. Plus, you’ll sweat literally everywhere. What you could do instead is be a bit more conscious of how you pair certain items—like a pair of black ankle trousers, shorts, or a skirt paired with a silky black tee looks classic, minimalist, and chic.

And then there are the fabrics: For the love of god, stay away from velvet and wool. Leather and black denim are passable, though, and work really well with lightweight tops and sandals.

Instead of telling you, how about we show you how to wear black in the summer months? We’ve rounded up 51 of our favorite outfits styled around everyone’s favorite dark hue.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Pin It
How to Wear Black in the Summer | @stylecaster

Photo: Instagram/@paulineprivez
Photo: Instagram/@krystalschlegel
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Cinched Waist

Photo: Fashion Mugging

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With White Pants

Photo: Krystal Schlegel

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Crop Top & Jeans

Photo: Pauline

Feeling Floral 🌸

A post shared by Natasha Ndlovu (@natashandlovu) on

Photo: Instagram/@natashandlovu
Photo: Instagram/@natashandlovu
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Lace & Leather

Photo: Fake Leather

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Accessorize

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Instagram/@blairbadge
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Cami

Photo: Cami NYC

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Shirt Dress

Photo: Holy Nights

Photo: Instagram/@alexcloset
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With Tennies

Photo: Alex's Closet

having a cropped moment rn 🌾

A post shared by BLAIR BADGE (@blairbadge) on

Photo: Instagram/@blairbadge
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Jumper

Photo: Collage Vintage

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Overalls

Photo: Love Blair

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Lace Detail

Photo: Barefoot Blonde

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Short Dress

Photo: Bethany Struble

Photo: Instagram/@lefashion
Photo: Instagram/@lefashion
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With Boyfriend Jeans

Photo: Le Fashion

High summer.. ♣️ #ootd #allblackeverything

A post shared by KAITLYN HAM (@kaity_modern) on

Photo: Instagram/@kaity_modern
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Tanks & Sweats

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Instagram/@theblondesalad
Photo: Instagram/@theblondesalad
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With Flared Jeans

Photo: Kara Mode

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Midi Dress

Photo: Kara Mode

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Loungewear

Photo: Love Blair

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Button-Up

Photo: Love Blair

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Little Black Dress

Photo: Adenorah

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With a Blazer

Photo: Adenorah

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With Bright Accessories

Photo: Trendy Taste

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Skirt & Top

Photo: Lovely by Lucy

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Leather Jacket

Photo: Could I Have That

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Sleeveless Black Dress & Tennis Shoes

Photo: The Little Magpie

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Dress from Pursuit of Shoes

Photo: Pursuit of Shoes

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | All-Black Outfit Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Instagram/@alwaysjudging
Photo: Instagram/@gloria.rizzo
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Ribbed Bodycon

Photo: Style Nanda

Photo: Instagram/@oneeyedjackinblack
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Layering Dress & Long-Sleeved Shirt

Photo: The Little Magpie

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Overalls

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Instagram/@_fantastikat_
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Black Crop Top, Black Accessories

Photo: Where To Get

Photo: Picasa
Photo: Instagram/@vllblvckshop
Photo: Instagram/@mariabusck
All back, all black. #bartaparis

A post shared by Silvia García BARTABAC (@bartabacmode) on

Photo: Instagram/@bartabacmode
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | With Love From Kat Black Romper

Photo: With Love From Kat

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black in the Summer | Dulceida Black at Venice Beach

Photo: Dulceida

