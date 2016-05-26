30 Ways to Wear Your Go-To Black Dress All Summer

Dressing for summer can be a giant pain the ass—no huge coats to cover up with, so you kind of have to love everything you put on, every day. But we’re of the mind that all you need to get through the season is one really good black dress. After all, wearing a bunch of denim shorts and tank tops will only go so far (and besides, it’s not stuff you can usually get away with at work, or anywhere that requires you looking a little more put together than the beach.)

Plus, you’re an adult lady. Adult ladies wear black! It’s elegant and easy, and dresses in the shade can be elevated with heels or decidedly down with some great Adidas sneaks and a solid denim jacket. Here, 30 photos to prove it.