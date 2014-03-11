StyleCaster
Share

How To Wear It: The Padded Bandeau

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Wear It: The Padded Bandeau

by
How To Wear It: The Padded Bandeau
5 Start slideshow

Winter temperatures may still have much of the country in its icy grasp, but we’ve already started thinking ahead to spring shopping.

At the top of our list sits one tiny yet surprisingly versatile piece: The padded bandeau. Not only are they comfortable and can be found in a range of different colors and patterns, they also function as a genius layering piece! You can opt to highlight—rather than cover up—your cool undergarments by styling a bandeau so that it peeks out from beneath a lounge-y summer tank, or serves as a contrasting pattern to a different print in your outfit.

The new Padded Bandeau from Victoria’s Secret PINK is lightly padded for shape and support, and is wireless for an easy, super comfortable fit. Show off the allover lace in fun colors and prints under tanks, tees and all of your light spring layers. The padded bandeau works for any style—girly, rocker, or sporty.

Check out the slideshow above to see how some of the ladies from College Fashionista layer their PINK Padded Bandeaus for spring.

For more information on our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Edgy girls can show off their spring style with hints of black in their wardrobe and accessories. Try a black bandeau under a slouchy tank with some fun accessories to really capture cool girl chic.  

Photo: Picasa

You can also rock your edgy spring blacks with a fun leopard print bandeau.  Pair them with pops of color in your accessories and a sweet printed sweater. 

Sporty chic is the trend of the season, which works for every girl because it is so easy to wear!  We love the idea of taking a fun printed bandeau and layering it with a cut off t-shirt and a comfortable hoodie.  The combinations are endless for a look that is sporty and stylish.  

A lace bandeau in a fun color that pops looks lovely when layered underneath a romantic ruffled dress.  Tie the look together with another layer in a complementing color for a unique twist on a flirty, feminine style. 

Try a padded bandeau in a fun pop of color layered under a white tank to dress up your neutrals.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Stylish Bombers We Love for Spring

10 Stylish Bombers We Love for Spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share