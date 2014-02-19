StyleCaster
Share

Sporty Style: 10 Ways to Wear Spring’s Athletic Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sporty Style: 10 Ways to Wear Spring’s Athletic Trend

Meghan Blalock
by
Sporty Style: 10 Ways to Wear Spring’s Athletic Trend
9 Start slideshow

Of the 12 major trends that lit up the Spring runways last September, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t have a few select favorites. Namely, the array of super-sporty looks. From Rag & Bone’s modern tennis sweaters to Marc Jacobs‘ homage to the baseball bomber jacket, we just love it all.

MORE: Spring Trend Preview: 12 to Try

The only problem? Sporty clothing could run the risk of looking too masculine, so it’s a challenge to take something like a basketball jersey dress (we’re looking at you, Karen Walker) and make it girly enough to wear in real life.

Luckily, we appreciate a solid challenge, and we took on 10 runways looks to see how they can be translated into everyday wear. Click through the gallery above!

MORE: 10 Trends That are Big in Russia

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Layer it up.

If we're being honest, there are few occasions where a jersey dress (like this one from Karen Walker's Spring 2014 collection) is completely called for. But it's a great casual daytime look if you go all-out with the layering: over a white tee, under an open cardigan, with a big chunky hat. The only thing we think might make this look better: a big, chunky necklace.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Girl-ify it.

The easiest way to style a super-sporty style: pair it with a piece that matches it in femininity. Designer Tracy Reese dressed up this bomber by not only making it pink, but also by layering it over a flowly, flouncy skirt.

Photo: IMAXTREE.COM

Err on the side of "I meant to look this casual."

This look, from Karen Walker's Spring 2014 show, is giving us more "I'm making a trip to Starbucks" than anything else. But maybe that's okay; there's a clear line between wearing legitimate pajamas out in public and wearing what looks like your boyfriend's college sweatshirt. And only one of them is acceptable.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Add some glimmer.

Another easy way to a dressed-up athletic look: metallic shimmer. Whether it's in a full-fledged reflective bomber jacket, like this one from Marc by Marc Jacobs' Spring 2014 lineup, or you pair a more subdued bomber with a pair of sequined pants or a skirt—a little shimmer goes a long way to taking the look from über-boyish to runway-ready.

Photo: IMAXTREE.COM

Opt for exaggerated details.

Another quick way to manipulate the athletic trend in your favor: reach for pieces that have overstated, exaggerated details. When done right (like this look from Rag & Bone's Spring 2014 collection), far from being comical, they add a high-style flare to a look that might otherwise go unnoticed or even err on the side of pedestrian.

Photo: IMAXTREE.COM

Another great example of exaggerated details from Marc by Marc Jacobs.

Photo: IMAXTREE.COM

Pare down an oversize sweater.

We love how well designer Karen Walker understands that an oversize tennis sweater doesn't have to look bulky or cartoonish; with a couple of simple, understated accessories and a side-swept 'do, you'll look like came fresh from the courts—in a good way.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Pick up accent colors.

Athletic-inspired pieces run a high risk of looking a bit jumbled and purposeless; by pairing a tennis sweater with a skirt or pair of pants that pick up an accent color in the trim, like this look from Band of Outsiders, you ensure everything looks streamlined without being too matchy-matchy.

Photo: ANDREA ADRIANI/IMAXTREE.COM

Do matchy-matchy, but do it well.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you want to do matchy-matchy, then do it. Just exercise caution; one wrong accessory or cut, and a short set like this one Marc by Marc Jacobs enters into tragically cheesy territory. If you're going to wear a full athletic set, stick with one piece being a solid color, like these shorts, with little more than an off-setting piping.
 

Photo: IMAXTREE.COM

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Decor Trend To Watch: Neon Signs (And How To Get the Look For Less)

Decor Trend To Watch: Neon Signs (And How To Get the Look For Less)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share