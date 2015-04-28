StyleCaster
How 12 Fashion Insiders Style the Apple Watch

Leah Bourne
by
Let’s be honest: Even though it’s buzzy, the Apple Watch looks a hell of a lot like the bulky digital timepieces that were popular in the ’80s. Still, that hasn’t stopped some of fashion’s biggest insiders and celebrities —everyone from Vogue editor Anna Wintour and supermodel Karlie Kloss to Katy Perry—from proudly showing theirs off.

MORE: The 3 Biggest Fashion Trends Right Now, According to Google

So, in case you’re stumped when it comes to how to actually make this device look cool, check out the gallery above!

 

Model Karlie Kloss.

Photo: Instagram 

Model Liberty Ross. Photo: Getty

Fashion designer Natasha Zinko. Photo: Instagram

Instagram personality Ella Mois. Photo: Instagram

Pharrell Williams. Photo: Instagram 

Blogger Ilkem Ozturk. Photo: Instagram 

Katy Perry. Photo: Instagram

Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld. Photo: Instagram

Beyoncé. Photo: Tumblr 

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.

Photo: Getty

Fashion writer Derek Blasberg.

Photo: Instagram 

Poshmark Co-Founder Tracy Sun.

Photo: Instagram 

