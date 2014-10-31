20 Ways to Wear Adidas Sneakers Like a Street Style Star

There are certain trends that are popular when you’re in middle school then you figure you’ll never see them again. Then, poof: Fifteen years later, there they are on the bodies of the top fashion influencers in the world. This is the case with classic Adidas sneakers that are making their way back into the fashion world.

We’ve seen them front row at fashion shows and being worn by some of the top bloggers out there like Lucitisima and Camille Over the Rainbow. They’re even being shot in street style images by the likes of Harper’s Bazaar and Stockholm Streetstyle so needless to say, you need to get yourself a pair immediately (or dig them out of your box of high school clothes you haven’t touched in years).

Click through the slideshow to see how you can style a pair of classic Adidas sneakers!