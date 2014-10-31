StyleCaster
20 Ways to Wear Adidas Sneakers Like a Street Style Star

Kristen Bousquet
by
There are certain trends that are popular when you’re in middle school then you figure you’ll never see them again. Then, poof: Fifteen years later, there they are on the bodies of the top fashion influencers in the world. This is the case with classic Adidas sneakers that are making their way back into the fashion world.

MORE: How Stan Smiths Became Fashion’s Hottest Trend

We’ve seen them front row at fashion shows and being worn by some of the top bloggers out there like Lucitisima and Camille Over the Rainbow. They’re even being shot in street style images by the likes of  Harper’s Bazaar and Stockholm Streetstyle so needless to say, you need to get yourself a pair immediately (or dig them out of your box of high school clothes you haven’t touched in years).

MORE: 85 Fashion-Forward Ways to Style Sneakers 

Click through the slideshow to see how you can style a pair of classic Adidas sneakers!

1 of 20

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Photo: Fashion Landscape

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: The Haute Pursuit

Photo: Just Like Sushi

Photo: Queen of Jetlags

Photo: Billierose

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Mija

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: We Make the Cake

Photo: Fashion Landscape

Photo: Fashion Twinstinct

Photo: EJ Style

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Bittersweet Colours

