A crisp white button-down shirt is as essential to a wardrobe as a great-fitting pair of jeans. Like your favorite denim skinnies, a button-down looks chic during all seasons, at all ages, and for just about any occasion. Yet it seems that button-downs become even the more vital once autumn arrives (hello, layering!)

Whether you knot it, roll up the sleeves, pair it with jeans or a killer full skirt a la Carolina Herrera, tuck it in, or top it with a blazer or comfy sweater, here are 21 stylish ways to wear a crisp white button-down this season!