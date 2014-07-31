12 Stylish Ways to Wear a Turban This Season

In addition to sparkling diamonds, red lipstick, and a fabulous fur (real or faux, folks), there’s no fashion statement quite as glamorous as the turban.

The piece—most often worn as customary headwear throughout South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Near East, North Africa, and other parts of the world—has found its way into the fashion realm, and has long been a staple of old Hollywood starlets (most notably on Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond in 1950’s cult classic “Sunset Boulevard”) and modern-day women looking to add a unique touch to their looks.

Whether you’re partial to solid already-formed styles, or tying your own with a colorful vintage scarf, a turban can add a touch of drama to anything from jeans and white T-shirt, to a sweeping evening dress.

Check out 12 photos below of stylish street style stars and bloggers wearing turbans for ideas on how to rock the glamorous trend!

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo via Vanessa Jackman

Photo via Harper’s Bazaar

Photo via Epitome of Street Style

Photo via Jeanette Sha/Shoptiques

Photo via FashionisimaSara

Photo via Hanneli

Photo via Stockholm Street Style

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Beckerman Bite Plate

Photo via Karla’s Closet

Photo via Fashion Based