7 Ways To Wear a Trench Coat This Spring

From Audrey Hepburn to Lady Gaga, every style-setter who matters has made the trench coat a wardrobe staple at one time or another.

Created as an alternative coat for French and British soldiers in World War I, the coat has since morphed into a rainy day go-to, and must-have for fashionistas.

Whether worn over a gown, draped over the shoulders, or worn on its own as a dress, you can get a ton of mileage out of this single item. Plus, we have a feeling you’ll be inventing new ways to wear the trench for years to come. For now, here seven outfit ideas to get you inspired to whip out the trench coat this spring.

1. Layered over another jacket.

Perfect trench coat weather is in the high 50 degrees Fahrenheit. A little too chilly to wear the trench on its own? Layer it over another warmer jacket like a bomber, a cropped fur, or even a jean jacket. To pull this look off with aplomb, make sure that your trench falls right below your knee.

2. In color.

Some of the best trench coats are in color. For spring, get on board the pastel trend and opt for a trench in baby blue, soft pink, or lemon. Keep the rest of your look simple, and when in doubt, just add jeans, and you’ll be read to go.

3. Draped over the shoulder.

Fashion folk can’t seem to get enough of wearing their coats as capes, draped over their shoulders (seriously, peruse some Fashion Week street style photos and you’ll know what we mean). One of the best coats to wear to pull this look off without looking silly? That would be a trench.

4. Add cool factor to an evening look.

There is something so classically chic about pairing a trench coat with a serious evening look, say a sequin evening skirt, or even a gown. It will add a cool factor to the look that it wouldn’t otherwise have.

5. Dress up a casual outfit.

Getting dressed for the airport or a day of casual errands? Throw on a trench (like actress Margot Robbie recently did) and whatever you are wearing will instantly look just a little bit better. Stick to a shorter trench coat in this instance that hits mid-thigh.

6. As a dress.

Wearing a trench coat as a dress is an incredibly sexy option. Look for a trench is a soft fabric, and opt for a length that is right below the knee.

7. Edgy, and in a dark color.

Trench coats can actually be edgy, especially when they are in navy or black. Stay away from thick cotton options and look for a coat that has some movement to it to pull this off.