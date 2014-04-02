9 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Romper This Spring

We’re really excited about Spring, guys. From bomber jackets to patterned pants to overalls—we can’t wait to wear it all. But we haven’t yet touched on the prize feather in our warm-weather crown: the romper.
The romper can be a tough sartorial nut to crack; if you wear one with too airy a fabric, it can end up looking like pajamas. If it doesn’t fit properly, you lose all your shape (the ideal romper isn’t too tight or too loose, but lands somewhere perfectly in the middle). If it’s too skimpy, you look like a teenager that’s just escaped from the mall. They can also be difficult to accessorize, especially if they’re printed.
But fear not—we’ve come up with 9 sophisticated ways to wear a romper this spring!
1. Go floral or go home.
In our opinion, the best way to pull off a romper is to nab one in an unapologetic floral print. To avoid looking a tad outlandish about it, you can tone it down with more subtle accessories, like fashion blogger Zina Charkoplia did with her white leather vest.
Photo: Vanessa Jackman
2. Go long.
There's no cardinal rule that says rompers have to be short little things that barely reach beyond the tops of your thighs. For more temperate spring days, in fact, we think the long romper is where it's at; but if you go this route, stick to darker or more neutral colors, then set it off with fun accessories.
Photo: LA's Blog
3. Pick a super-bright shade.
Rompers are, by their very nature, really fun additions to any wardrobe; as such, the more fun you can have with them, the better. Try one on in a really bright shade: this turquoise one is great, but you can also reach for one in coral, chartreuse, or cobalt.
Photo: Tuula Vintage
4. Do a subtle geometric print.
If florals aren't your thing, that doesn't mean you can't do a print at all. This subtly geometric print in navy, offset with a bright yellow envelope clutch and Karen Walker heels, is an awesome look.
Photo: XXSAT Street Fashion
5. Try some contrast.
Color blocking ain't just for heavy winter coats, y'all. We love the contrast of the pastel pink in this romper with the navy blue piping; Spring outfits almost always look immediately more chic when you add a dose of dark blue or black.
Photo: Harper's Bazaar
6. Treat it like an LBD.
And by that, we mean two things: just like an LBD, every girl should absolutely own one. And secondly, use it as a neutral palette to build accessories around. We're in love with this gal's basic black romper, which she accessorizes with a sleek gray blazer and a brown-and-gray fedora.
Photo: WWD
7. Vamp it up.
Pool slides might be all the rage right now, but there's no law that says you can't dress up a romper with a solid pair of heels. Since it's officially becoming sandal weather, we recommend a strappy pair of wedges. Toss on some shades and a top knot, and you've got a look that can very easily go from day to night.
Photo: The Native Fox
8. Hippie it up.
Another innate characteristic of a romper: it recalls the hippie hey day of the flower children, when all women had long, straight hair and ran around in off-the-shoulder peasant blouses. Reach back into time by paying homage to that look, but make it modern with on-trend accessories like ankle-strap stilettos and a fringe bag.
Photo: Harper's Bazaar
9. Go ultra-casual.
Nothing says "it's definitely a Saturday in April" like a flouncy printed romper, a pair of flat strappy sandals, a small crossbody bag, and a pair of shades. (The dog doesn't hurt, either.)
Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography