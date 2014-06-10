12 Ways To Wear a Little White Dress

If the little black dress is the staple of colder months of the year, it’s the little white dress—or the LWD—that’s the must-have during the summer.

Whether you’re zipping around town on a Saturday in pair of trendy sneakers and little white dress, or off to a cocktail affair and pair your LWD with killer heels andA statement necklace, you’d be hard-pressed to name an occasion that this summer wardrobe MVP doesn’t work for.

If you’r short on ideas when it comes to styling your little white dress, we’ve highlighted 12 ways that work for every occasion this season.

1. With a leather jacket and trendy sneakers.

For those looking to give their little white dress just the right amount of edge, add a cropped leather motorcycle jacket and a pair of trendy sneakers. This outfit couldn’t be more perfect for running errands, or heading off to a casual date when you don’t want to look like you’re trying too hard.

2. With a ladylike bag and pointy-toe pumps.

Just like the little black dress, the little white dress has serious ladylike potential. Get inspired by Olivia Palermo, and pair a collared white dress with a pair of basic black pointy-toe pumps, and a structured bag that pulls the whole outfit together.

3. Layered over a collared shirt.

Want to breathe new life into your little white dress? Layer it over a collared shirt, and you’ll have an entirely fresh outfit on your hands. If it is really hot outside, consider a short sleeve T-shirt in a contrasting color to get a similar look.

4. With gladiator sandals.

If you’re looking for some boho flair, opt for a tunic-style little white dress, and head straight for a pair of gladiator sandals. A low-hanging over-the-shoulder bag, or one of this season’s hot bucket bags is a killer way to complete the look.

5. With a statement necklace.

Pair your white dress with a major statement necklace, and you’ll immediately be evening ready. This is the perfect solution, too, for heading from your desk to a cocktail event. If it’s chilly out, throw any type of coat over your shoulders, from a trench to a denim jacket.

6. With black ankle booties.

There’s no need to retire your favorite ankle booties for the summer! Pair them with a little white dress in a summery fabric, which offsets the inherent heaviness of the boots nicely (and looks totally cool, to boot).

7. With brogues and a bold red lip.

For those looking to bridge style and comfort (and who isn’t?) pair your little white dress with a pair of menswear-style brogues for the ultimate fashion girl look. Add a red lip, like The Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine did (pictured above), and you’ll be good to go.

8. Accessorize with a detachable collar.

All of us have a plain white dress in the back of our closet that could use an update, and a great way to do it is with a detachable collar. It also happens to be a great way to add a pop of color to your outfit.

9. With all beige accessories.

It probably isn’t your first inclination to pair your little white dress with al nude accessories, but it totally works (if you need proof, just look to Alexa Chung).

10. With a fedora and motorcycle boots.

Your little white dress doesn’t have to be styled to look prim and proper. We love the idea of pairing it with an oversize fedora and rough-and-tumble motorcycle boots.

11. With strappy sandals.

Instantly give your LWD a dressy boost with a pair of dainty metallic strappy sandals for a night out.

12. With casual accessories

Looking for that perfect summer brunch outfit? You know, the one that says you’re obviously chic, but not trying too hard? A white T-shirt dress, flats, and a casual summer tote bag is the answer.