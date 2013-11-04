5 Stylish Ways to Wear a Leather Skater Skirt This Season

Jilly and Sally are New York-based sisters and style bloggers who share their personal style, beauty tips, and peeks into their lives on their blog, Sorelle in Style. You can find them at @sorelleinstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

Leather has taken center stage the past few seasons, gracing the runways in many different colors and forms. By far our favorite leather silhouette as of late is the surprisingly versatile (and figure-flattering!) leather skater skirt—its feminine shape and edgy finish make for an endlessly wearable wardrobe addition. Here are five different ways we’re styling it now:

Look 1: Don’t fear leather-on-leather!

Go monochrome and pair your leather skater skirt with a leather jacket of the same shade for a tough-but-polished look.

Look 2: Play with proportions.

Try pairing your leather skater skirt with a slightly longer coat to create the illusion of mile-long legs.

Look 3: Go girly

Take the edge out of your leather skater skirt by adding a blazer and ladylike jewelry for a work-appropriate ensemble.

Look 4: Play with texture

A little texture-mixing with the help of a tweed jacket can take your leather skater skirt from playful to sophisticated.

Look 5: Give it a sporty edge

When yoga pants just won’t do, a leather skater skirt paired with bright sneakers, a sweatshirt, and a down vest makes for the perfect sporty-cool weekend outfit.

