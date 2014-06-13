How to Wear a High Waist That Actually Flatters Your Shape

When it comes to the hottest fashion trend heating up the summer, pants are on the rise. Along with skirts and shorts.

But we’re not talking about any ol’ apparel here. This about a sophisticated, slimming cut that shields the navel, hides unwanted bulges, and cinches the midsection, bringing out your inner retro bombshell.

Forget those too-tight skinnys. This season, it’s all about the high-waisted style.

“Made popular in the 1980s, high-waisted pants have re-emerged and named the ‘Biggest Trend for Spring’ by many denim company executives,” says model and style expert Jaimie Hilfiger. “This style is so popular because, contrary to popular belief, it IS a style for everyone. High-waisted looks appeal to the older customer who needs a little more coverage and also to the young fashionista who is on the verge of every popular trend that comes to the market.”

“High-waisted bottoms not only appeal to women of all ages, but also to women of all shapes,” she adds. “The beauty of this trend for plus-size women is that most looks are also wide-legged and loose. This masks many flaws. For petite women, high-waisted pants and shorts can elongate the legs to make you look taller.”

Unfortunately, the high-waisted look does have a downside. If worn incorrectly, you’ll risk channeling a soccer mom over sultry siren.

To rock this look effortlessly, check out the major dos and don’ts on wearing the high-waisted style:

ALWAYS GET YOUR ABSOLUTE CORRECT SIZE