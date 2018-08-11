The Street Style Guide to Wearing a Headband (Without Looking Totally Juvenile)

When my editor first assigned me this story, I was aghast. The last time I wore a headband for any reason other than to hold my hair back while I washed my face or worked out was junior high.
And looking back on those photos does not make me feel warm and fuzzy inside. Instead, it summons the bad kind of nostalgia. The humiliating kind. The I-can’t-believe-anyone-let-me-leave-the-house-like-that kind.
But after doing some street style research, I’ve discovered that headbands aren’t actually that bad. In fact, they’re pretty cute. (Not gonna lie—I actually just bought one for the first time in ages, and I’m excited to take it for a spin come autumn.)
Over the course of writing this article, I’ve gone from headband hater to full-on headband advocate. Because I’ve realized headbands can be extremely haute in the right context and with the right outfit and with the right hairstyle. You get the picture—there are a lot of moving parts. But when you nail it, you really, really nail it.
If you’re not yet convinced (trust me, I’ve been there), flip through the below slideshow to get some sartorial inspiration. Here, how to wear a headband the right way—according to our favorite street style stars.
Graphic Headband
Color coordination and some big, bold letters really draw the focus up toward this face-framing accessory.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Floral Headband
The petite roses on this headband not only match the color of blogger Gitta Banko's chunky sweater, but they also seamlessly play into the geometric cables in her sleeves.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Functional Headband
Blogger Caroline Daur's Miu Miu headband keeps her ears warm and her hair back, all while bringing an urban edge to her otherwise-preppy outfit.
Photo:
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images.
Understated Headband
A monochromatic outfit requires consistency—matching your headband to the color of your ensemble ensures your head's in the game.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Pearl Headband
A wide black base ensures that the delicate pearls on fashion blogger Vanessa Hong's headband really stand out. They're the perfect feminine accent to her snakeskin jacket.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Jewel-Encrusted Headband
Can you imagine a better way to enhance a playful, colorful outfit than by adding a little sparkle? There isn't one.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Coordinating Headband
Repetition is one of the keys to good design. Wear the same pattern on your headband as in the rest of your outfit for an appealing aesthetic.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Statement Headband
So, basically, wear a tiara.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Delicate Headband
Actress Elle Fanning coordinates her jewel-encrusted neckline with a similarly sparkly headband. Some mixed-in pearls put her ensemble right on the fence between whimsical and elegant.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Contrasting Headband
Actress Isabelle Cornish wears a bright white headband, which provides stark contrast against her dark roots. The colors in her accessory tie in accent tones from the rest of her look.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Athletic Headband
Model Binx Walton accessorizes her laidback look with a bottle of champagne (iconic) and an athletic sweatband-type hair accessory. The bright yellow totally plays on the rest of her pastels, and the sporty material is super trendy right now.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Accent Headband
A red headband might seem basic, but not when you're wearing an entirely colorblocked outfit. Pops of red tie the ensemble together in a neat little bow.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Studded Headband
If you're a street style fanatic, you know no girly outfit is complete without a bit of edge. The perfect addition to this gorgeous, embellished dress? Studs.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.