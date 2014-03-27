5 Different Ways To Wear a Graphic T-Shirt This Spring

Graphic t-shirts are everywhere right now—cropping up on street style stars, in designer runway shows, and even—somewhat surprisingly—on black-tie red carpets

Why is this a trend that everyone seems to love right now? For one, graphic t-shirts are incredibly versatile, can go from day to evening, and work on a range of women of all shapes and sizes. The second reason? Most are totally affordable. Sure you can spend almost $2,500 on a Lanvin graphic t-shirt, but you can also head to H&M and scoop up one for $13 with a charming French slogan on it.

Whether you plan to wear your tee for a day of errands, or you’re looking to add some pop to a formal evening skirt (or both!), here are 5 stylish ways to wear your graphic t-shirt.

1. Graphic Tee + Ripped Boyfriend Jeans = Perfect Weekend Outfit

A graphic t-shirt paired with boyfriend jeans is the quintessential weekend outfit that’s also on-trend. Pair the look with some cool sneakers or ballet flats if you’re day is chock full of errands, or a pair of high heels and a statement clutch if you’re heading out to brunch or a casual night of cocktails.

2. Graphic Tee + Pantsuit = Cool Work Outfit

Wearing a pantsuit might seem intimidating—who wants to look like an extra from “Working Girl”?—but adding a graphic t-shirt in place of a button-down or shell will transform your whole look, giving any suit a fun, youthful spin.

3. Graphic Tee + Little Black Skirt = Chic Dinner Outfit

Pair a graphic t-shirt (this works particularly well with black and white worded t-shirts) and a swingy black skirt, for an elegant, easy outfit to wear out to dinner. The best part is that this look will translate effortlessly from day to evening. Knee socks are totally optional.

4. Graphic Tee + Circle Skirt + Statement Necklace = Date Night Outfit

Yes, you can even wear a graphic t-shirt on date night! Pair it with a full mid-length skirt that flares out a bit or a skirt in a rich fabric like brocade, and then finish the outfit with a great pair of heels and a statement necklace to offset the casual top. Voila, the ultimate cute but “I didn’t try too hard” date night outfit.

5. Graphic Tee + Taffeta Maxi Skirt = Creative Black Tie Outfit

There’s something incredibly modern about a floor length ball skirt paired with an unfussy top, and this idea works particularly well with a graphic t-shirt. Just make sure that the t-shirt you choose is fitted, in a neutral color, and above all else, wear it tucked in. Keep in mind this look is better suited to events that specifically say the dress code is creative black tie.