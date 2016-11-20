25 Fresh Ways to Wear a Faux Fur Vest

The great thing about a fur vest is you can literally throw it on over sweatpants and suddenly be transformed into a glamorous, vaguely intimidating version of yourself. Make it a faux-fur vest and now you’re kind to animals, too! It’s really a winning situation.

If you have one sitting in your closet and are wondering how to wear it—or you’re thinking of picking one up now that the weather is getting chilly (Club Monaco has a particularly cozy-looking one right now)—we’ve put together a slideshow of 25 perfect winter outfits to get you started. Layer it over a chambray shirt and jeans for the weekend, or toss it over a dress on your way to work—or, when it gets really cold, put it on under your coat for some seriously luxurious-feeling warmth.