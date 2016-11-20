StyleCaster
25 Fresh Ways to Wear a Faux Fur Vest

Photo: ImaxTree

The great thing about a fur vest is you can literally throw it on over sweatpants and suddenly be transformed into a glamorous, vaguely intimidating version of yourself. Make it a faux-fur vest and now you’re kind to animals, too! It’s really a winning situation.

If you have one sitting in your closet and are wondering how to wear it—or you’re thinking of picking one up now that the weather is getting chilly (Club Monaco has a particularly cozy-looking one right now)—we’ve put together a slideshow of 25 perfect winter outfits to get you started. Layer it over a chambray shirt and jeans for the weekend, or toss it over a dress on your way to work—or, when it gets really cold, put it on under your coat for some seriously luxurious-feeling warmth.

1 of 27

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Blonde Expeditions

Photo: Beige Renegade

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Supple Chic

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Happily Lindsey

Photo: Lemon Blonde

Photo: Roxi Rose

Photo: Sequins are the New Black

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: Stylish Curves

Photo: Economy of Style

Photo: Sydney's Fashion Diary

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: The Kissing Booth

Photo: What Would Kiki Wear

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

Photo: Southern Style

