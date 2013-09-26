How to Wear a Denim Jacket: 3 Genius Ways to Style The Staple This Fall

Ah, the classic jean jacket—it’s the perennial favorite that has remained steadfastly (and reassuringly) constant throughout fashion’s cyclical current of trends. (And now, it’s coming back in a big way!) It’s the perfect summer-to-fall (and jumping forward, even winter-to-spring) transitional piece. But it can sometimes grow stale, and our friends over at InStyle came up with three genius ways to style it.

This season, layer it over your beloved maxi dress or pair it with winter textiles, like tweed, for a cool-weather take. InStyle editors took one jean jacket ($118; Madewell) and created three different outfits, all worthy of the most stylish events the season has to offer.

Click the photo above to learn how to style this Fall wardrobe staple!

