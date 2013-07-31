How To Wear A Crop Top: 10 Stylish Ways To Rock The Trend

Crop tops are one of the most divisive trends in fashion right now: Either you absolutely love them, or you hate them with every ounce of your being.

Merely mentioning the words “crop top” during StyleCaster’s weekly Twitter #stylechat (every Wednesday at 3 p.m., people!) has sparked a vicious debate over the mini-shirts, with passionate believers on both sides of the argument.

One big issue we’ve found is that lots of girls want to wear crop tops but don’t know how to do it in a chic way. We’re all in agreement that It can be a tough look to pull off, and many people are discouraged because they think they have to have Rihanna-level abs to rock the crop top successfully. But we’re here to say: It’s just not true—anyone can rock a crop top if it’s styled correctly.

To prove it, we’ve rounded up 10 street style stars who rock the look in 10 different, but equally accessible, ways. A good rule of thumb: the lower-waisted your bottoms, the longer the crop top should be, and vise versa. Click through the gallery above to see some super stylish examples of how to wear a crop top!

MORE CROP TOPS ON STYLECASTER:

13 Crop Tops That Aren’t Too Cropped

Crop Top Calendar: A Month By Month Look At Midriff-Baring Stars

5 Leather Tanktops You Need To Own This Summer