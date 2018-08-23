How to Wear a Beret Without Looking Like a Total Tourist

If there’s one thing we’ve always dreamt of (besides marrying into the Royal Family and sitting in VIP at a Beyoncé concert), it’s moving to Paris. We’re confident our French is good enough (merci! oui! croissant!) to help us navigate the twisted cobblestone streets, and the Eiffel Tower won’t even know what hit it when we post that Instagram from the top.
But, alas, our lives exist elsewhere—so we have to manage day-to-day without a Louvre in sight. And sometimes, we feel like that’s super unfair. But then, we remember there’s something in our closets that fixes everything: a beret.
OK, so berets don’t fix everything, but they’re probably the closest we’re ever going to get to being a Parisian it girl, so we have to at least try. The thing is, figuring out how to wear a beret without looking like a tourist is a serious challenge. How do we make it New York, but make it Paris and still make it fashion?
After tons of research (this topic is very important to us), we’ve come up with a solution. Now is simply not the time to trust our own intuition—instead, we must turn to our favorite fashion models, bloggers, designers and influencers to provide some much-needed inspo for our looks. We’re ordering, and, luckily, they are serving.
Now, if only we could get a croissant up in here.
Are We Paris, or Are We Human?
Blogger Caroline Daur attends NYFW in 2017 wearing a classic black beret. Paired with velvet and polka dots (plus what could be a fancy bathrobe), it elevates her look from "fashion blogger" to "Parisian fashion blogger" in a heartbeat.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Classic and Mod
Model Mame Thiane Camara slays London Fashion Week in a classic black beret—but instead of making it girly, she turns her ensemble into a sleek, tomboy-ish city look that we totally want to steal. Let's just say a big collar goes a long way.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
The Ultimate Cool Girl
This Paris Fashion Week model totally embodies the modern-day Parisian woman we all dream of being. A black beret is one thing, but a black leather beret? Genius. And pairing upscale textures and colors with a neon pink sweatshirt will never not be cool.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
You Better Werk
This Milan Fashion Week guest knows how to pair her plaids. Going for a badass working femme look? Throw on your checked blazer-dress with some patent leather. You won't regret it.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Upgrade Your Jumpsuit
Chinese TV host Linda Li Jing attends Paris Fashion Week in a relaxed denim jumpsuit (which we officially need). But the outfit is anything but casual—especially since it's paired with another leather beret. We love the combo of textures in this look.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
A Mismatch Made in Heaven
What better way to accent your all-black ensemble than with a contrasting beret? That's right: There isn't one. And model Julia Belyakova knows it.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Color Wheel Vibes
This Paris Fashion Week guest knows her way around a color wheel—orange and yellow tones complement a blue ensemble perfectly. Plus, we've never seen a mustard beret before, and now we feel like we've been missing out.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
She Wins
Model Gizele Oliveira's Parisian street style look is both elegant and powerful (as it should be), and we are genuinely obsessed. The best part? You can totally recreate it. A white top, some black pants and boots, a plaid jacket and a classic black beret are all you need to match this model's ensemble.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Don't Worry—There's More Leather
This NYFW guest is clearly aware of our borderline-unhealthy obsession with leather and incorporates it into her fall outfit seamlessly. We love the contrast between her yellow-toned pieces and her stark, black outerwear. Plus, there's nothing better than mixed textures.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Berets Just Became Casual
Model Gizele Oliveira rocks her black beret yet again—but, this time, to complement a tiny backpack and some oversized sneakers. Suddenly, it feels like we could wear a beret to work without looking...disoriented.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
All Green Everything
Model Marianne Fonseca wears some emerald tones to Paris Fashion Week, and we love a matching ensemble. We almost wish she went green on the entire outfit, but we admit that she made the right call—an all-black base breaks it up just enough.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
"Pop of Color" is a Lifestyle
If you're going to wear a pop of color, it'd better be red. Or pink. Or orange—you can't go wrong, really. But this model went totally right by incorporating her accessories into the base of her outfit. She totally lets the coat shine, and the beret looks like it's just a part of her.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Beret, but Make it Fashion
This London Fashion Week guest is exactly what we mean when we say "make it fashion." This combo of preppy and badass, wool and leather, mod and classic totally takes the cake.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Coco Knows Best
Fashion blogger Gitta Banko takes "Parisian" to a whole new level by applying double-C logos to all her accessories. What's Paris without Chanel, anyway?
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The Showstopper
Model Greta Varlese attends Paris Fashion Week in the coat to end all coats. It's absolutely gorgeous, and there's almost nothing that could upstage it. Except, maybe, an effortlessly-tilted, bright red beret. Yeah, that'll do it.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Black-and-White is the New Black
Fashion blogger Alexandra Lapp is clearly aware of the polka dot trend, and black-and-white co-ords will never go out of style. What better way to slay the most classic of trends than by pairing them with a beret?
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Our Perfect Outfit
Senegalese model Mame Thiane Camara knows her way around a beret. And if you know us, you know we love turtlenecks and blazers. Plus, we want more of that bag strap. 10/10.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
A Game of Colors
This Paris Fashion Week guest knows that more is more, and less is a bore. (Iris Apfel, we love you for truthing so hard.) A wine-colored, graphic beret is the addition to this bright, playful ensemble we didn't even know we needed.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
A Win for Fall Fashion
Nothing screams "Paris Fashion Week" like an unexpected trench coat and a classic navy beret. But nothing screams "It Girl" like a pair of bright, white booties. So remember our headline about how to wear a beret without looking like a tourist? Yeah, this is how.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.