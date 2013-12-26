How to Wear a Beanie: 10 Stylish Ways to Rock the Slouchy Hat

Since December is (shockingly) coming to a close and January marks the official beginning of winter in our minds, we’re pondering one accessory that’s integral to any respectable winter wardrobe: the beanie. These little knit guys are our best friends come wintertime, despite the fact that in terms of snowbound utilitarianism, they offer little. But they’re just so darn adorable.
And we’re not the only ones singing the praises of the beanie: street style stars like Russian fashionista Miroslava Duma have been known to rock the toppers from time to time, and they do it (of course) in only the most stylish of ways. We’re taking a few tips from them on how to use a beanie to up the style factor of any winter look.
Click through the gallery for 10 ideas on how to use beanies to upgrade your style this winter!
All photos: ImaxTree
1. Wear it as your pop of color.
Beanies come in basically every color of the rainbow, making them a perfect (and super easy!) way to add a bright color to any outfit. We love how this gal uses a neon fuchsia cap to pull out the pink tones in her blouse.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
2. Use it to up your adorable factor.
If you're wearing a super girly outfit already, like this gal in her full skirt and pastel yellow handbag, a neutral-toned, oversize beanie will up your adorable quotient even more.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
3. Wear it along a theme.
This gal clearly has a theme to her outfit. If you feel like rocking a monochrome look, use your beanie to top off a very colorful statement.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
4. Have a little fun with it.
The only thing cuter than a beanie is a beanie with a pompom on top. They bounce when you walk and talk vigorously. And if the pompom is the same color as other elements in your look (like this gal's!), even better.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
5. Use it to pull out one accent color.
This gal's all black-and-gray, trés-New York look has one saving grace: a dash of pastel pink poking out from under her skirt. And she uses a beanie in the very same color to highlight the shade even more. We love it.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
6. Be an unabashed snow bunny.
A beanie is a really snuggly and stylish way to fully embrace the winter weather. Whether or not it's even snowed, if you wear one in a winter white shade with an outfit that otherwise sticks to that theme, you'll be the princess of snowville in no time.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
7. Top off a giant scarf for maximum bundlage.
There are those days when you just can't pretend to deal with everything going on in your life, and a giant beanie atop a chunky knit scarf is a stylish way to armor yourself against a cold, cold world.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
8. Make it your sole color statement.
For us New Yorkers, color is something we often shy away from. A beanie is a fantastic way to begrudgingly throw on a dash of color right before you leave the house.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
9. Allow it to swallow your entire head.
For petite street style star Miroslava Duma, she doesn't shy away from letting an oversize pink beanie basically overtake her entire head. And it works for her.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
10. You can't go wrong with gray.
When in doubt, reach for gray. We like how this gal complements her gray scarf with a gray cap. Gray is the ultimate winter shade: not quite black, and not shamelessly winter white, it's that perfect middle ground that says, "Winter's fine, but it's not the best."
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM