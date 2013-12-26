How to Wear a Beanie: 10 Stylish Ways to Rock the Slouchy Hat

Since December is (shockingly) coming to a close and January marks the official beginning of winter in our minds, we’re pondering one accessory that’s integral to any respectable winter wardrobe: the beanie. These little knit guys are our best friends come wintertime, despite the fact that in terms of snowbound utilitarianism, they offer little. But they’re just so darn adorable.

And we’re not the only ones singing the praises of the beanie: street style stars like Russian fashionista Miroslava Duma have been known to rock the toppers from time to time, and they do it (of course) in only the most stylish of ways. We’re taking a few tips from them on how to use a beanie to up the style factor of any winter look.

