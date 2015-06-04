4 Cool Ways to Wear Your Bandana This Season

Next to denim and leather, there’s no fashion statement quite as American as the classic bandana. The only problem? How to wear a bandana and still look modern.

While the humble (and inexpensive!) staple often is associated with cowboys and farmers, it’s found its way into the fashion realm, and has long been a staple of hipsters, rockabilly-iers, and anyone looking for a classically cool addition to any outfit

Whether you’re partial to standard red or navy, or brighter versions in yellow, green, or pink, a bandana can add a touch of down-home appeal to anything from jeans and white T-shirt, to a sweeping maxi dress.

Below, we’ve rounded up four stylish ways to wear a bandana!

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Ditch the statement necklace this summer and knot a bandana around your neck like fashion blogger Jules Sarinana of Sincerely Jules—so modern.

Photo: Man Repeller

Wrap a bright bandana around your wrist like Leandra Medine of the Man Repeller.

Photo: Look de Pernille

The classic approach: Tie it around your neck with the point facing forward.



Photo via Fashion Vibe

Let it hang from your bag strap for a cool pop of color.



