Here’s How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Live For Free to See the Dutton Family Drama

If you’ve followed the Dutton family drama for the past four seasons, you may want to know how to watch Yellowstone season 5 live online for free to see what happens next at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Yellowstone, which premiered in June 2018, is a Western drama series that follows the Dutton family, the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch—also known as the Yellowstone—the largest ranch in Montana. The show follows the Dutton’s family drama at the ranch, as well as with the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation, national park and developers wanting a piece of their land. Yellowstone revolves around John Dutton III, played by Kevin Costner, a widowed, sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who runs the ranch and defends it from those seeking to take control of his family’s land.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2021, Yellowstone executive producer, Taylor Sheridan, explained why he thinks Yellowstone has been such a success with audiences, even if it hasn’t been popular with critics or awards. “I don’t care if critics hate it and I don’t care if they like it. I’m not resentful. I just simply do not care. I’m not making it for them; I’m making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns,” he said. “I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to Yellowstone is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules. I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess. But that’s what I love about Yellowstone, the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”

He continued, “Here’s why: It’s wickedly acted and the location is fantastic, and we’re peeking into a world that no one really knows. I am chewing the scenery and having a blast doing it, and the actors are having a blast as well. It is powerhouse actors getting to say some real chewy stuff.”

So where can fans stream Yellowstone? Read on for how to watch Yellowstone season 5 live online for free to see where the Dutton family’s storyline goes next.

When does Yellowstone season 5 air?

Yellowstone season 5 premieres on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 3, 2022. New episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Paramount Network.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 live online

How can fans watch Yellowstone season 5 live online? Yellowstone season 5 airs on Paramount Network, which is available to stream on services like Philo TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $25 per month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Yellowstone seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 are also available to stream on Peacock, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 live online for free

How can fans watch Yellowstone season 5 live online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Yellowstone at no cost.

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Philo TV also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family). After the trials end, subscribers can add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

Philo offers 64 channels, including Paramount Network to watch Yellowstone , as well as a DVR service that allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming content and save it for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes Paramount Network to watch Yellowstone.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month), saving subscribers a total of $14.98 per month from subscribing to these services individually. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including Paramount Network to watch Yellowstone. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

If you want to watch Yellowstone seasons 1 through 4 online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Yellowstone

Another way to watch Yellowstone online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Yellowstone online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Yellowstone

Who’s in the Yellowstone cast?

The Yellowstone cast includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the patriarch of the Dutton family who operate the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The Yellowstone cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley as other Dutton family members. See the full Yellowstone cast below.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton III

Josh Lucas as young John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Rhys Alterman as young Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton

Kylie Rogers as young Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Dalton Baker as young Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Forrest Smith as young Lloyd Pierce

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Finn Little as Carter

Moses Brings Plenty as Mo

Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry

Jennifer Landon as Teeter

Kathryn Kelly as Emily

Atticus Todd as Ben Waters

Timothy Carhart as A.G. Michael Stewart

Rudy Ramos as Felix Long

Tokala Black Elk as Sam Stands Alone

Michaela Conlin as Sarah Nguyen

Luke Peckinpah as Fred Meyers

Walter C. Taylor III as Emmett Walsh

Fredric Lehne as Carl Reynolds

Savonna Spracklin as Alice Wahl

Robert Mirabal as Principal Littlefield

Heather Hemmens as Melody Prescot

Katherine Cunningham as Christina

John Aylward as Father Bob

Morningstar Angeline as Samantha Long

Bill Tangradi as Alan Keene

Michael Nouri as Bob Schwartz

Gretchen Mol as Evelyn Dutton

Barret Swatek as Victoria Jenkins

Taylor Sheridan as Travis Wheatly

Hugh Dillon as Sheriff Donnie Haskell

David Cleveland Brown as Jason

Jake Ream as Jake

Tanaya Beatty as Avery

Steven Williams as “Cowboy”

Neal McDonough as Malcolm Beck

Terry Serpico as Teal Beck

James Jordan as Steve Hendon

Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau as Gator

Kelly Rohrbach as Cassidy Reid

Martin Sensmeier as Martin

Ethan Lee as Ethan

Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris

John Emmet Tracy as Ellis Steele

Q’orianka Kilcher as Angela Blue Thunder

Boots Southerland as Wade Morrow

Karen Pittman as Willa Hayes

Eden Brolin as Mia

Hassie Harrison as Laramie

Maria Julian as “Jamie’s Assistant”

Will Patton as Garrett Randall

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins

Rob Kirkland as Bill Ramsey/Watch Commander Ramsey

Dave Annable as Lee Dutton

Jill Hennessy as Senator Huntington

Jeremiah Bitsui as Robert Long

Geno Segers as Danny Trudeau

Tinsel Korey as Emily Sessions

Mike Faiola as Dr. Fielding

Brian Unger as Dr. Stafford

James Pickens Jr. as Old Cowboy

Dabney Coleman as John Dutton Jr.

Barry Corbin as Ross

Tim McGraw as James Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6? Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, confirmed to People in November 2022 that there will be at least one more Yellowstone season after season 5. “It’s not the last season,” he said. “What I know is that there’s a tremendous amount of great talent on the show and it goes all the way down to the crew you know, the directors, it’s Taylor’s writing, and everybody cares deeply about making the best thing they can. Usually, if that’s the case, you’ll have some… Of course, nobody would have known it would do what it’s done.”

Executive producer Taylor Sheridan confirmed to The New York Times in 2021 that he’s written the ending of Yellowstone and doesn’t want the show to run for nine seasons. “Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful. It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way,” he said. He continued, “You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.” The interview also hinted season 6 will be the final season of Yellowstone.

While he has the ending for Yellowstone in mind, Sheridan hinted he’s open to more Yellowstone spinoffs after 1883, 1923 and 6666. “I don’t limit myself. I’m drawn to the sparseness of the West because that’s where I’ve spent most of my life. I lived in New York for a while. I enjoyed my time there, but I would be an outsider writing about it. I like being outdoors,” he said. “I really like using the camera as a paintbrush, and I just find it’s so rare that you get to see the vastness of this nation. For the time being, that’s what fascinates me the most.”

Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Paramount Network. Here’s how to watch it live for free.

