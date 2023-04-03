How to Watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Online For Free To See Which Of Your Favorite Cannibal Teenagers Survives the Wilderness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been aching to see what happens to your favorite cannibal teenagers, you’re probably wanting to know how to watch Yellowjackets. We have you covered.

The survival-thriller show debuted on November 14, 2021, and has since gained a ravenous (pardon the pun) cult following. Reviewing its first season, critic site Roger Ebert praised Yellowjackets, saying, “One of the strengths of the writing here is how distinctly the writers and performers sketch the characters, both as teenagers and adults. If there’s a lead, it’s probably Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Sheridan, who seems like the quiet girl on the team but takes a big secret into the crash (it’s debatable that a few too many secrets are taken into the crash in a way that seems manufactured but the character work is strong enough to forgive the manipulation),” Brian Tallerico observed.

He continued: “As the adult Shauna, the always reliable Lynskey perfectly captures a kind of reckless trauma, the way that survivors of the unimaginable often take greater risks and look at the world a little differently—and Nélisse deftly echoes the adult Shauna without ever feeling like she’s impersonating Lynskey. Her best friend Jackie (Ella Purnell) never came home and, well, Shauna knows some things about why that she will never be able to confess.”

The show was renewed for a second season in mid-December 2021 and just before season two was expected to hit screens, news broke Yellowjackets had already been renewed for a third. “With ‘Yellowjackets’’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, per Variety. “The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.” If it sounds like it’s up your alley, read on to find out how to watch Yellowjackets online and for free.

When does Yellowjackets season 2 come out?

Yellowjackets season 2 premiered on SHOWTIME via Paramount+ on Friday, March 24, 2023.

How to watch Yellowjackets online

How can fans watch Yellowjackets online? Yellowjackets season one debuted on November 14, 2021, and is available to stream on SHOWTIME via Paramount Plus. Yellowjackets season two debuted on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Paramount Plus offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Paramount Plus also has a current deal where users can subscribe for 50 percent off—yes 50 percent off!—of Paramount Plus’ Essential Plan or Premium Plan‘s yearly plans. With the deal, which is available to new and returning customers, the Essential plan costs $24.99 for one year (a savings of $24.99), and the Premium plan costs $49.99 for one year (a savings of $49.99). The deal ends on January 2, 2023, so be sure to sign up for it before it ends. See step-by-step details on how to subscribe to Paramount Plus’ 50-percent-off deal below.

Visit Paramount Plus’ website Click “Redeem Now” Click “Annual” and select the Essential plan for $24.99 for one year or the Premium plan for $49.99 for one year Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Paramount Plus’ 50-percent-off deal.

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to watch Yellowjackets online for free

How can fans watch Yellowjackets online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Yellowjackets at no cost.

The best way to watch Yellowjackets online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Yellowjackets at no cost. Along with Yellowjackets, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Yellowjackets online for free on SHOWTIME via Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching Yellowjackets for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Who’s in the Yellowjackets cast?

Some of the biggest names in the Yellowjackets cast include Christina Ricci, Elijah Wood and Juliette Lewis. Here’s a list of all the regular characters, guest and recurring roles.

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as the adult and teenage versions of Shauna Shipman.

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as the adult and teenage versions of Taissa Turner.

Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor. Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, the assistant coach of the Yellowjackets soccer team.

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki. Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as the adult and teenage versions of Misty Quigley.

Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as the adult and teenage versions of Natalie “Nat” Scatorccio.

Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as the adult and teenage versions of Vanessa “Van” Palmer.

Kevin Alves as the teenage version of Travis Martinez, Coach Martinez’s elder son and Javi’s brother.

Jane Widdop as Laura Lee, a deeply religious member of the Yellowjackets soccer team.

Alexa Barajas as Mari, a sarcastic member of the Yellowjackets soccer team.

Keeya King and Nia Sondaya as Akilah, a member of the Yellowjackets soccer team who is knowledgeable of edible plants.

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki, Jeff and Shauna’s daughter.

Rukiya Bernard as Simone Abara, Taissa’s wife.

Aiden Stoxx as Sammy Abara-Turner, Taissa and Simone’s son.

Peter Gadiot as Adam Martin.

Alex Wyndham as Kevyn Tan.

Luciano Leroux as Javi Martinez, Coach Martinez’s younger son, Travis’s brother and the youngest survivor of the crash.

Elijah Wood as Walter a citizen detective.

Jack DePew as the teenage version of Jeff Sadecki.

Charlie Wright as the teenage version of Kevyn.

Tan Gabrielle Rose as Mrs. Taylor, Jackie’s mother.

Carlos Sanz as Coach Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets soccer team and Travis and Javi’s father.

Tonya Cornelisse and Pearl Amanda Dickson as the adult and teenage versions of Allie Stevens.

What is Yellowjackets about?

A talented girls’ soccer team survives when their plane from New Jersey to Seattle for a sports tournament but their plane goes down somewhere over the Canadian wilderness and they’re left stranded for 19 months. Inspired by the classic 1954 novel Lord of the Flies by William Golding, Yellowjackets is “a shivery synthesis of folk horror, survival story and then-and-now mystery,” per the New York Times.

“I would say it just was never a question to us, from even early on, that we would do that and that we wouldn’t shy away or blink when it came to the more horrific aspects of what happens to these girls out in the wilderness. I think, in part, that’s because we’re both drama fans, and that’s always been really fun,” the show’s creator, Ashley Lyle, told Thrillist. “And to some extent to have the opportunity to tell a story like this on a network like Showtime that’s going to allow us to do whatever we want, it felt like we couldn’t squander it.”

She continued: “But I think also, on a storytelling level, it just felt really important to us that we really honor the stakes of the circumstances that these girls find themselves in. So much of this show is about the frailty of the human body, the horror of, as you put it, being a teenage girl. I think that it’s something that we really wanted to hammer home in terms of just the potential horror—not just of being out there—but of what can happen to you. We didn’t want to shy away from it.”

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

