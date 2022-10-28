Here’s How to Watch the World Series Live For Free to See Who Wins Between the Phillies & Astros

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been following this year’s MLB season, you may want to know how to watch the World Series 2022 live online for free to see who wins between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros.

The World Series is an annual Major League Baseball championship between American League and National League teams in the United States and Canada. The World Series is played between the winning teams of the American League Championship Series and the National League Championship Series. The winner is determined through a best-of-seven playoff, with the winning team receiving the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The 118th World Series will be between the Philadelphia Phillies, the National League champion, and the Houston Astros, the American League champion. “This team is beautiful… it’s not about anything else except for us and trying to get a win at the end of the day,” Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber told FOX Sports in October 2022 after the Phillies’ National League Championship Series won four to won against San Diego Padres. The Astros won the American League Championship Series four to zero against the New York Yankees.

So where can fans stream the World Series this year? Read on for how to watch the World Series 2022 live online for free to see if the Philadelphia Phillies or the Houston Astros come out on top.

What is the World Series 2022 schedule?

The World Series 2022 starts with Game 1 on Friday, October 28, 2022 and ends with a potential Game 7 on Saturday, November 5, 2022. See the full World Series 2022 schedule below.

Game 1

When: Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas

Game 2

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas

Game 3

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game 4

When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas

Game 7

When: Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Where: Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas

How to watch the World Series 2022 online

How can fans watch the World Series 2022 online? The 2022 World Series airs on FOX, which is available to stream with services like Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Sling TV starts at $17.50 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. World Series 2022 content is also available to stream ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. FOX is available on Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including FOX to watch the World Series 2022. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

How to watch the World Series 2022 online for free

How cans fans watch the World Series 2022 live online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the Major League Baseball finals at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan comes with 116 channels—including FOX to watch the World Series 2022—as well as a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

Though whole games won’t air on the service, some World Series 2022 content is available to stream on ESPN Plus. While ESPN Plus doesn’t offer a free trial, ESPN Plus is free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month and also comes with a free subscription to Disney Plus. The deal saves users around $18 per month from subscribing to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus individually. ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 per month and comes with subscriptions to ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus. The bundle saves users about $11 from subscribing to each service individually.

On its own, ESPN plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which saves users around $20 or 20 percent from the service’s monthly plan. Along with MLB content, ESPN Plus also includes access to live sports like tennis, MLB and NBA games. Subscribers can also watch college football, international soccer, PGA games and UFC matches.

Along with live events, ESPN Plus also includes original shows, such as Peyton’s Places, Detail, Stephen A’s World, Why Not Us and 30 For 30. ESPN Plus also includes select movies and game replays and is available to stream in HD on ESPN.com and through the ESPN App. Along with streamable content, ESPN Plus also includes fantasy sports tools and premium articles from sports industry experts.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free subscriptions to The Disney Bundle, which comes with ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus and saves subscribers $13.99 per month from subscribing to the bundle on its own. Verizon customers eligible for the deal are those with Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited Plans. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for the free Disney Bundle subscription. Verizon customers with Unlimited Plans (including Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited) can also receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Though it doesn’t include Hulu or ESPN Plus, the deal still saves subscribers around $42. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney Plus subscription.

Who’s playing in the World Series 2022?

Who’s playing in the World Series 2022? The Major League Baseball teams playing in the 2022 World Series are the American League champions, the Houston Astros, and the National League champions, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 118th World Series is the second postseason game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies after their last encounter at the 1980 National League Championship Series, which was won by the Phillies 3 to 2. The 2022 World Series is the fifth World Series appearance for the Houston Astros and the fourth as an American League team. The 2022 World Series, meanwhile, is the eighth World Series appearance for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Where is the World Series 2022?

Where is the World Series 2022? Having the better regular season record, the Houston Astros have the home field advantage for the 2022 World Series and will host Games 1 and 2, as well as Games 6 and 7, if necessary. The Astros’ home field is the Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston, Texas. The park—which was previously named The Ballpark at Union Station, Enron Field, and Astros Field—opened in 2000 and has a capacity of 41,168 seats. Minute Maid acquired the naming rights to the stadium for $100 million in 2002.

The Philadelphia Phillies will host games 3, 4 and 5 on their home field, the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The park opened in 2004 and has a capacity of 42,792 seats.

The World Series 2022 airs on FOX. Here’s how to watch it for free.

