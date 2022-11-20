Here’s How to Watch the World Cup 2022 Live For Free to See the FIFA Championship in Qatar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The biggest sporting event in the world is upon us. If you’re an existing football fan or if you loved Ted Lasso and want to see what all the fuss is about, you’re probably wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. With us, you won’t miss a single goal. Or should we say, “GOOOOOAL”.

The FIFA Men’s World Cup takes place every four years, with the inaugural tournament taking place in 1930. It has occurred every four years since then, except in 1942 and 1946 due to the Second World War. 32 members of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the sport’s governing body, compete against each other for FIFA World Cup Trophy, after successfully making it through several qualifying rounds.

As mentioned, it’s the biggest sporting event in the world and it’s estimated the 2022 tournament will attract upwards of 5 billion viewers across 64 matches, which is more than two-thirds of the world’s 8 billion population. 3 million fans are expected to descend on the Arab nation of Qatar to watch their team live, with games playing out over the five new, state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled stadiums that were built especially for the tournament. There’s been a fair bit of controversy concerning Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers since stadium construction began in 2014. Amnesty International condemned Qatar for human rights abuses, including allegations of forced labor, squalid living conditions and having their passports confiscated. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the World Cup 2022.

When does the World Cup 2022 start?

The first match of the FIFA Men’s World Cup starts at 7 p.m. Qatar local time (11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT) on Sunday November 20 between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. The final game takes place on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to start on Monday, November 21 with the opening match to be played between Senegal and Netherlands, but the schedule raised eyebrows as, traditionally, the host nation plays in the inaugural game (before that, the defending champions had played in the opening game), so it was changed in August.

There will also be an opening ceremony to mark the commencement of the World Cup, with performers yet to be officially confirmed. Jung Kook, from the K-pop group BTS, will take to the stage, while other unconfirmed reports have said Robbie Williams—who played a role in the opening ceremony in Russia—will also make an appearance.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live online

How can fans watch the World Cup 2022 live online? The FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live across FOX Sports (FOX and FS1) in English and in Spanish on Telemundo via Peacock.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate plans. Fubo’s Starter plan comes with 116 channels—including FOX to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022—as well as a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level up is the Elite plan, which costs $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan, which includes $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, and costs $24.99 for your first month, then $32.99 per month after. It includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. FOX is available on Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $40 per month, while getting both Sling Orange & Blue costs $55 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $20 and Sling Orange & Blue to $27.50 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including FOX to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

If you want to watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 in Spanish, Peacock is your best bet. The first four days of matches will be available on Peacock for free, but starting November 24, 2022, you will need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription to watch the remaining matches. You can get a subscription for Peacock Premium (with ads) for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (with no ads) for $9.99 per month. As for what’s on Peacock, the service has more than 900 movies and 300 TV shows from NBC Universal’s properties including NBC, Bravo and E!.

If you want to watch the World Cup 2022 in Spanish, there is another way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching the World Cup 2022

Another way to watch the World Cup 2022 in Spanish is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch the World Cup 2022 live online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching the World Cup 2022

Who’s playing in the World Cup 2022?

Who’s playing in the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022? After having successfully made it through qualifying rounds, 32 nations will face off in the FIFA World Cup across 64 matches in 29 days. Teams are divided into eight groups, A through H. The favorite to win is Brazil, which was the top-ranked team as of October 27, 2022. They will face tough competition from the defending champions in France, though. Here’s the full list of teams competing in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Group A:

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B:

England

IR Iran

USA

Wales

Group C:

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D:

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E:

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F:

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G:

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H:

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

Where is the World Cup 2022?

Where is the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022? This year, it’s held in the Arab nation of Qatar, the capital city of which is Doha. Potential human rights violations against migrant workers are one of the few controversies surrounding this chosen location.

When Qatar won the bid to host the 2022 World Cup in 2010, there were allegations of corruption, vote-swapping and links to trade deals at the highest levels of government. The Arab nation was cleared of corruption by FIFA, but in 2020 US prosecutors accused three senior FIFA officials of receiving bribes to vote in favor of Qatar. Nothing has been proven but questions of legitimacy hang over the host nation.

There is also the matter of Qatar’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community. Homosexuality is a crime in Qatar, punishable by up to three years in prison. Women also have limited rights, needing a male guardian’s approval to drive or leave the country. Organizers have said “everyone is welcome” at the tournament, but that remains to be seen.

