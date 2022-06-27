Here’s How to Watch ‘Westworld’ For Free, Just in Time For Its Long-Awaited Season 4 Return

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The wait is over, and fans can finally find out how to watch Westworld online in time for its long-awaited return. For everything we know about Westworld season 4—including how to stream it for free on HBO Max—keep on reading below.

Westworld, which premiered in 2016, is a sci-fi dystopian neo-Western produced by HBO Max and based on the 1973 film of the same name (and, to a lesser degree, the film’s 1976 sequel, Futureworld). The series is predominately set in a virtual, artificially devised Wild West-themed amusement park by the same name, where robot “hosts” cater to the untamed desires of its real-world visitors, who are free to experience life as they please without any fear of repercussions while in Westworld. Conveniently for guests, the robot hosts are programmed not to hurt humans. But what happens when the hosts, who operate under the impression that their world is real, begin to understand that their understanding of reality was crafted in a lab?

Over the course of three seasons, fans of Westworld have been able to see just how messy things can get when it comes time to answer this question. And now, just in time for Westworld season 4, we’re sharing how to watch Westworld online to see the journey as it continues to unfold. For everything we know about how to stream Westworld, including how to watch it for free once season 4 arrives on streaming services, just keep on reading below.

When is Westworld coming out?

Westworld season 4 premieres on June 26, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch Westworld online

So, is there a way to watch Westworld online? Yes! Westworld season 4 lands on HBO Max on June 26, 2022. HBO Max currently offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Westworld online for free

Now that you know Westworld season 4 is coming to HBO Max, you may be wondering if there’s a way to watch Westworld online for free. Well, fans of the dystopian series are in luck! Keep on reading ahead for our tips for streaming Westworld for free on HBO Max.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial to watch Westworld online for free. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is more than enough time to watch Westworld for free before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to your Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription to watch Westworld online for free. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account to watch Westworld online for free! Check our these FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

How many episodes are in Westworld season 4?

Following in the footsteps of Westworld season 3, the fourth season will also feature eight, hour-long episodes (this is a change from Westworld season 1 and Westworld season 2, which each contained 10 episodes.) Episodes air weekly on Sundays on HBO Max, with the finale set for Sunday, August 14. Check out the full episode list below for Westworld season 4.

Episode 1: “The Auguries”- June 26, 2022

Episode 3: “Annees Folles”- July 10, 2022

Episode 4: “Generation Loss”- July 17, 2022

Episode 5: “Zhuangzi”- July 24, 2022

Episode 6: “Fidelity” – July 31, 2022

Episode 7: “Metanoia”- August 7, 2022

Episode 8: “Que Sera, Sera”- August 14, 2022

Who’s in the Westworld cast?

The Westworld cast features Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Anthony Hopkins and Luke Hemsworth, among others. Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley joined the main cast in the second season after their recurring roles in season one, along with new cast members Fares Fares, Gustaf Skarsgård, Katja Herbers and Zahn McClarnon. Westworld season three saw the addition of Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel and Tao Okamoto. Keep on reading ahead for the full Westworld cast.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

James Marsden as Theodore “Teddy” Flood

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Theresa Cullen

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Shannon Woodward as Elsie Hughes

Ed Harris as the Man in Black

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford

Ben Barnes as Logan Delos

Clifton Collins Jr. as Lawrence Gonzales

Jimmi Simpson as William

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Fares Fares as Antoine Costa

Louis Herthum as Peter Abernathy

Talulah Riley as Angela

Gustaf Skarsgård as Karl Strand

Katja Herbers as Emily Grace

Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo

Westworld is available to stream on HBO Max. Find out how to watch HBO Max for free here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.