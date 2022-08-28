Here’s How to Watch the VMAs For Free to See BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny & More Perform

And the Moon Person goes to…If you’e a fan of BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny (or just music in general), you may want to know how to watch the VMAs 2022 live online for free so you don’t miss a single performance.

The first MTV Video Music Awards were held on September 14, 1984, with Madonna, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Rod Stewart and more as performers. Since then, the VMAs, which were originally created as an alternative to the Grammys but for music videos, have been a cultural phenomenon with millions of viewers and votes each year. Unlike the Grammys, which are voted on by members of the Recording Academy, the VMAs are voted on by fans who come together to snag their favorite artists a Moon Person award. The award, which features a silver astronaut with an MTV flag, was changed from Moon Man to Moon Person in 2017 to be inclusive of all genders. “Why should it be a man?” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, told the New York Times in 2017. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

As fans know, the VMAs have also been the home to countless water cooler moments, from the 2009 show where Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift to the 2015 show where Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus. The VMAs are never short of viral moments and performances. If you don’t have cable or a TV, read on ahead for how to watch the VMAs 2022 live online for free.

When are the VMAs 2022?

The MTV Video Music Awards air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on MTV. The show will also be simulcast on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

How to watch VMAs 2022 live

How can fans watch the VMAs 2022 live? The MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV, which is available to stream on Sling TV, Philo TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV starts at $17.50 for the first month; Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $25 per month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $64.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Read on for a breakdown of each service and how to watch the VMAs 2022 live online for free.

Sling TV Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue offer BET and Comedy Central, where the VMAs 2022 will be simulcast with MTV.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now. Sling TV also has a current add-on promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

How to watch the VMAs 2022 live online for free

How can fans watch the VMAs 2022 live online for free? Read on for how to watch the MTV Video Music Awards at no cost.

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Philo TV also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family). After the trials end, subscribers can add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

Philo offers 64 channels, including MTV to watch the VMAs 2022 , as well as a DVR service that allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming content and save it for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes MTV to watch the VMAs 2022.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month), saving subscribers a total of $14.98 per month from subscribing to these services individually. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including MTV to watch the VMAs 2022. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

Where are the VMAs 2022?

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Who are the VMAs 2022 hosts?

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 hosts are LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Who are the VMAs 2022 performers?

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 performers include BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Lizzo. See below for a full list of VMAs 2022 performers.

VMAs 2022 pre-show performers

Dove Cameron

Saucy Santana – “Booty”

Yung Gravy

VMAs 2022 main show performers

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – “Nivel de Perreo”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”

Jack Harlow

Khalid & Marshmello – “Numb”

Lizzo – “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”

Måneskin – “Supermodel”

Nicki Minaj – Medley

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Medley

What are the VMAs 2022 nominations?

The VMAs 2022 nominations include Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award. See below for the VMAs 2022 nominations for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake (featuring Future and Young Thug) – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

