Here’s How to Watch ‘Villainous’ in the US to See the Animated Show the Internet Can’t Stop Talking About

If you want to know how to watch Villainous in the US, you’re not alone. Since its premiere in October 2021, Villainous—a Mexican cartoon about an evil inventor—has been all over the internet. (Just look at TikTok, where there are thousands and thousands of views of edits created for the characters.) But how can Americans watch Villainous in the US? Well, read on to find out.

Villainous premiered on HBO Max Latin America and Cartoon Network Mexico on October 29, 2021. The show—based on creator Alan Ituriel’s 2012 web series of the same name—tells the story of the Black Hat Org., an organization run by the Evil Handyman Black Hat (a reference to the black-hatted evil cowboys in western movies) and his three less-evil sidekicks. The series follows the Black Hat as he tries to sell evil inventions created by Dr. Flug to achieve his desperate evil aspirations. However, the Black Hat’s plans don’t always go the way he wants and his innovations, albeit brilliant, tend to have small flaws that lead to comical situations for the viewer.

The series originally premiered on Cartoon Network Latin America’s YouTube channel as a miniseries of 10 short episodes. The show went on to release 29 shorts in total before it was picked up by HBO Max Latin America and Cartoon Network in 2021 as a full-length series. So how can Americans watch Villainous in the US? Read on for that answer.

How to watch Villainous in the US

So how can Americans watch Villainous in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch Villainous in the US to not miss a moment of the internet’s new favorite animated series.

The best way to watch Villainous in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. If you’re an HBO Max subscriber, Villainous is available to stream on HBO Max in Latin American countries. To watch the show in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Villainous in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there. If you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, don’t worry, there’s a free option for that too. While HBO Max itself doesn’t offer a free trial, users can receive a seven-day free trial for HBO Max from Hulu. (Click here for other ways to watch HBO Max for free.)

So how can you watch Villainous in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to one of these countries: Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru or Uruguay. Log into or sign up for HBO Max Search for “Villainous” Watch Villainous in the the US!

What is Villainous about?

Villainous is a Mexican animated TV series on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The show tells the story of the Black Hat Org., an organization run by the Evil Handyman Black Hat (a reference to the black-hatted evil cowboys in western movies) and his three less-evil sidekicks. The series follows the Black Hat as he tries to sell evil inventions created by Dr. Flug to achieve his desperate evil aspirations. However, the Black Hat’s plans don’t always go the way he wants and his innovations, albeit brilliant, tend to have small flaws that lead to comical situations for the viewer.

The show is based on creator Alan Ituriel’s 2012 web series of the same name. (Ituriel also voices the Black Hat in both Spanish and English.) The series originally premiered on Cartoon Network Latin America’s YouTube channel as a miniseries of 10 short episodes. The show went on to release 29 shorts in total. In October 2021, Ituriel’s production company, A.I. Animations Studios, announced that Villainous would be released on HBO Max Latin America and Cartoon Network Mexico with full-length episodes. Season 1 premiered on October 29, 2021.

Is Villainous in English?

Villainous is a Spanish-language series that’s also dubbed in English. Its Spanish title is Villanos.

