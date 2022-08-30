Here’s How to Watch the US Open Live For Free to See Serena Williams Play Her Last Tennis Match

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love tennis, you may want to know how to watch the US Open live online for free to see Serena Williams’ last time playing professional tennis before she retires.

The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian Open in January; the French Open from late May to Early June; and Wimbledon from late June to early July. The Australian Open and US Open are played on hard courts, the French Open is played on clay, an Wimbledon is played on the grass.

In August 2022, Serena Williams announced that she would be retiring from professional tennis after her last match in the 2022 US Open. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she told Vogue at the time. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”

She continued, “But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist! One thing I’m not going to do is sugarcoat this. I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way.”

Williams ended her Vogue interview by telling readers that she’ll miss tennis and tennis fans. “I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you,” she said.

So where can fans stream the US Open? Read on for how to watch the US Open 2022 to see Serena Williams’ last tennis tournament before her retirement.

When is the US Open 2022?

The US Open 2022 runs from August 29, 2022, to September 11, 2022.

How to watch US Open 2022 live online

How can fans watch the US Open live online? The US Open airs on ESPN, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Sling TV starts at $17.50 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $64.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The US Open also airs on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as offers a “digital grounds pass” of hundreds of matches on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch the US Open, however, viewers will need to subscribe to either Sling Orange or Sling Orange & Blue, as those are the plans that include ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now. Sling TV also has a current add-on promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including ESPN to watch the US Open. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

How to watch US Open 2022 live online for free

How cans fans watch the US Open 2022 live online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the US Open at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan comes with 116 channels—including ESPN to watch the US Open—a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

While ESPN Plus doesn’t offer a free trial, ESPN Plus is free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month and also comes with a free subscription to Disney Plus. The deal saves users around $18 per month from subscribing to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus individually. ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 per month and comes with subscriptions to ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus. The bundle saves users about $11 from subscribing to each service individually.

On its own, ESPN plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which saves users around $20 or 20 percent from the service’s monthly plan. Along with US Open content, ESPN Plus also includes access to live sports like MLB, NHL and NBA games. Subscribers can also watch college football, international soccer, PGA games and UFC matches.

Along with live events, ESPN Plus also includes original shows, such as Peyton’s Places, Detail, Stephen A’s World, Why Not Us and 30 For 30. ESPN Plus also includes select movies and game replays and is available to stream in HD on ESPN.com and through the ESPN App. Along with streamable content, ESPN Plus also includes fantasy sports tools and premium articles from sports industry experts.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free subscriptions to The Disney Bundle, which comes with ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus and saves subscribers $13.99 per month from subscribing to the bundle on its own. Verizon customers eligible for the deal are those with Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited Plans. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for the free Disney Bundle subscription. Verizon customers with Unlimited Plans (including Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited) can also receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Though it doesn’t include Hulu or ESPN Plus, the deal still saves subscribers around $42. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney Plus subscription.

What is the US Open 2022 schedule?

See below for the full US Open 2022 schedule.

August 29, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 1st Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 1st Round

August 30, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 1st Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 1st Round

August 31, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Rond

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round

September 1, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round

11 a.m ET – Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round

September 2, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round

September 3, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round

11 a.m. ET – Doubles 2nd Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s 3rdd Round

September 4, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

September 5, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

September 6, 2022

7 p.m. ET – Men ‘s & Women’s Quarterfinals

September 7, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles 1st Round

11 a.m. ET – Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

12 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

7 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

September 8, 2022

11 a.m. ET – Men’s Doubles Semifinals

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

11 a.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Quarterinals

11 a.m. ET – Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

11 a.m. ET – Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

7 a.m. ET – Women’s Semifinals

September 9, 2022

12 p.m. ET – Men’s Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final)

12 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

12 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

12 p.m. ET – Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

12 p.m. ET – Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

3 p.m. ET – Men’s Semifinals

7 p.m. ET – Men’s Semifinals

September 10, 2022

12 p.m. ET – Mixed Doubles Final (or Men’s Doubles Final)

12 p.m. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Final

12 p.m. ET – Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

12 p.m. ET – Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Wheelchair Singles Final

4 p.m. ET – Women’s Final

September 11, 2022

12 pm. ET – Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final

12 pm. ET – Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

1 p.m. ET – Women’s Doubles Final

4 p.m ET – Men’s Final

The US Open airs on ESPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.