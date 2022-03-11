Here’s How to Watch ‘Turning Red’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss Pixar’s Next Best Movie

If you’re a fan of Pixar films, you’re probably going to want to know how to watch Turning Red online for free now that it’s streaming on Disney Plus. Lucky for you, we have all the tips and tricks for streaming this Disney+ release for free below.

Set in Toronto in the early 2000s, Turning Red follows 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian Meilin “Mei” Lee as she juggles what it means to be an obedient daughter and a good friend while going through all the growing pains of puberty. She wakes up one morning shocked to realize that she has transformed into a big red panda, only to learn later that her ancestors have a historic connection to the species. Her transformation takes place anytime she gets overly excited, angry or anxious—which, for a teenager, is pretty often! Suffice to say, she “poofs” into a red panda over and over again throughout the film. The film, which is written and directed by Academy Award-winner Domee Shi (Pixar’s Bao) is the first Pixar project to be directed solely by a woman, the first to take place in Canada and the second to feature an Asian lead character after 2009’s Up.

In an interview with Collider ahead of the film’s release in March 2022, director Shi explained how Turning Red will “subvert people’s expectations” when they watch it for the first time. “I’m most excited about surprising people. I think people are gonna go in with this expectation of, ‘Oh, it’s just gonna be a cute movie about this cute teenage girl that turns into a cute panda,’ but then we’re gonna surprise them,” she told the outlet, adding that Turning Red is about so much more—including puberty, body image, family and what it means to grow up as a young girl of color today.

For everything there is to know about Turning Red—from when it premieres online, to how to watch Turning Red for free even if you aren’t a Disney+ subscriber yet—just keep on reading up ahead.

When is Turning Red streaming?

Turning Red is available to stream on Disney Plus beginning on March 11, 2022.

How to watch Turning Red online

Turning Red is exclusively available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (paying for the full year will save you around $16 compared to paying month-to-month.) You can also find Disney Plus as part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with commercials and $19.99 per month for Hulu without commercials. It’s a worthwhile subscription, especially when considering what you stand to save. Given that Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month, you’d be paying a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price. All in all, this bundle comes in at around 25 percent less than paying for each streamer individually.

How to watch Turning Red online free

Of course, not everyone wants to pay to watch Turning Red on Disney Plus. So, how can you watch Turning Red online for free? Up ahead, we’ve gathered some tips and tricks for watching Turning Red online for free, even if you aren’t a current Disney+ subscriber.

Here’s one of the best hacks for watching Turning Red online for free: If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.)

Lest we forget, customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for the aforementioned Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. You can check out Verizon’s FAQ here to find out how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription and watch Turning Red online for free.

Another great way to watch Turning Red online for free is with Amazon Music’s Unlimited subscription. New subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Even better, current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus.

Don’t worry; there’s a way to snag Amazon Music Unlimited for free, too. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? No problem! Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for a cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. By bundling these free trial offers, you’ll be on your way to watching Turning Red for free on Disney+ in no time.

How long is Turning Red?

Turning Red is one hour and 40 minutes long.

Who’s in the Turning Red cast?

The Turning Red cast stars Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee, a dorky yet confident 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions. Other voice cast members include Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, one of Mei’s friends, and Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh as Mei’s mother, Ming Lee. Check out the full Turning Red cast below.

Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee

Sandra Oh as Ming Lee, Mei’s mother.

Ava Morse as Miriam, Mei’s friend.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, Mei’s friend.

Hyein Park as Abby, Mei’s friend.

Orion Lee as Jin Lee, Mei’s father.

Wai Ching Ho as Grandma Wu.

James Hong as Mr. Gao.

Tristan Allerick Chen as Tyler, Mei’s classmate.

Addie Chandler as Devon, Mei’s secret crush.

Sasha Roiz as Mr. Kielowski

Sherry Cola as Helen

Lori Tan Chinn as Chen Lee, Mei’s aunt

Mia Tagano as Lily

Lillian Lim as Ping Lee, Mei’s aunt

Lily Sanfelipo as Stacy Frick

Turning Red is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.