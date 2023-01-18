Here’s How to Watch ‘The Traitors UK’ in the US if You’re Obsessed With the American Version

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Mafia but with a regal twist? Survival reality shows like Survivor and Amazing Race gained their iconic status all over the world with so many spinoffs and international versions. Well, a new reality show is ready to make its mark in the US. The Traitors was a hit in the UK, but now it’s ready to cross the pond with the US version. As the US version lands on Peacock, here’s how to watch The Traitors UK in the US so you know what’s up with all the twists and turns.

The Traitors derived from the Dutch reality show De Verraders, where contestants play a version of the popular party game Mafia. It takes place in a secluded castle and more than £100,000 (more than $123,000) are at the stake. If you’re American, read on for how to watch Traitors UK in the US.

How does The Traitors UK work?

The Traitors UK is a reality show based on the party game Mafia where 22 contestants play as “Faithfuls” who try to make it until the end to share the prize money of £120,000. UK host Claudia Winkleman picks out a set of “Traitors” whose goal is to eliminate all of the “Faithfuls” so that they could steal the money at the end. “Traitors” can murder “Faithfuls” and the rest of the “Faithfuls” must choose who they think killed the “Faithful” and banish them. At the end of each day, they all come together to vote for who they think killed them. A “Faithful” can also go into the armory and gain immunity which allows them to be saved and not killed. At the end of the series, the remaining “Faithfuls” can share the prize money if there are no “Traitors” among them. However, if there is one “Traitor” remaining, then the “Traitor” wins the money for themselves.

How to watch The Traitors UK in the US

How can one watch The Traitors UK in the US? The Traitors UK is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer’s website, which has all the episodes from the first season. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Traitors UK in the US before everyone else.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan + 3 extra months with their current Special Deal discount ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a pay-by-the-month plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Traitors UK in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Traitors UK page on BBC iPlayer’s website Sign in or create an account and watch The Traitors UK in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for a two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Traitors UK in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The Traitors UK page on BBC iPlayer’s website Sign in or create an account and watch The Traitors UK in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $2.08 per month for a two-year plan + 3 free months ($49.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Traitor UK in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The Traitors UK page on BBC iPlayer Sign in or create an account and watch The Traitors UK in the US

Who hosts The Traitors UK?

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK. When she was first asked to host the series, she talked about how she was hesitant to do so. “I was like ‘I don’t think so’ and then I pressed play on episode one and I didn’t sleep or eat for two days,” she explained to BBC when she watched the Dutch version. “I watched the whole thing. I said to them I will get to Scotland myself, I will make sandwiches for the whole cast and crew please please please let me do this. I was absolutely hooked.” Alan Cumming, who you’d know best know from the movie Spy Kids and as the Dolce & Gabbana guy in season two, episode four of Sex and the City, hosts the US version of the show.

Who are The Traitors UK contestants?

The “Faithfuls” and “Traitors” in Traitors UK season 1 include:

Alyssa Chan, 21, Business Student

Aisha Birley, 23, Masters graduate

Imran Nasim, 23, Scientist

Matt Harris, 23, BMX athlete

Tom Elderfield, 24, Magician

Aaron Evans, 24, Property Agent

Rayan Rachedi, 25, Trainee lawyer

Meryl Williams, 25, Call center agent

Theo Mayne, 26, Cheerleading coach

Alex Gray, 26, Presenter and actress

Wilfred “Wilf” Webster, 28, Senior fundraiser

Madelyn “Maddy” Smedley, 29, Receptionist and actress

Amos Ogunkoya, 30, Doctor

Hanna Byszkowski, 32, Comedian

Ivan Brett, 32, Author

Claire Barratt, 43, Ex-police officer & entrepreneur

Nick Wilding, 45, Accounts supervisor

John McManus, 49, Spa therapist

Amanda Lovett, 54, Estate agent

Fay Greaves, 59, Head of School Welfare

Andrea Addison, 72, Retired

Where is The Traitors UK filmed?

The Traitors UK is filmed in the nineteenth-century Ardross Castle, 25 miles north of Inverness in Scotland. Host Claudia Winkleman said of the location, “I thought I’ve been to beautiful places. I have never been anywhere more beautiful than the Scottish highlands in my life. It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that’s not too cheesy.” She continued, “On day two, we saw a double rainbow and everyone was like oh my gosh, and the crew were crying, there were baby deer, there was beautiful heather, there were ancient trees, and an ancient loch… But it’s just the most beautiful landscape.”

The castle is not open to the public but is able to be reserved for parties or corporate events.

Traitors UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer’s with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.

